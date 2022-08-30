AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs Will Start Shipping On Sept 27

AMD has officially announced the company’s owned Ryzen 7000 processor models accidentally detected Back in July. Four models will be released on September 27, to be exact, with the most affordable being the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X which will set you back $299, followed by the eight-core Ryzen 7700X which costs an additional $100 at $399. The 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X CPU will sell for $549, while the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will cost $699. as such Ars Technica It is noted that the 7600X and 7900X models have the same launch prices as their direct predecessors from Ryzen 5000 . AssortmentThe 7950X is $100 cheaper. The 7700X costs $100 more than the 5700X, but this model launched more than a year after the first Ryzen 5000 processors came out.

Ryzen 7000 models are based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, which promises to deliver a maximum boosted speed above 5GHz, AI acceleration and double L2 cache. They use the AM5 platform, the new generation of chipset maker sockets, and will require DDR5 memory. It’s also the first desktop CPUs to be based on a 5nm manufacturing process, according to Gizmodo, that is, they have more than 5,000 chip transistors. This usually translates to less heat and more power for users.

AMD claims that Ryzen 7000 processors are about 29 percent faster than Ryzen 5000 models for single-thread tasks, including gaming. Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster said: cnetDespite this, when the company measured tasks covering 16 processing cores, the speed increase was as high as 49 percent.

If you’re looking for the cheapest Zen 4 CPUs out of these four, you’ll have to wait until next year when more affordable options and models for laptops are revealed. The company intends to continue selling processors based on older Zen architectures that run with the AM4 platform, however, you still have options if you’re looking to build a PC on a budget.