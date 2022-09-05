AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs feature double the cache per compute unit and shader matrix

AMD has included the latest information regarding future cache sizes RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs Under Linux patches.

Next-generation AMD RDNA 3 GPUs for the Navi 3X lineup to double the size of the compute cache and shadow array

Posted more in FreeDesktop Linux Repository Discovered by AMD’s Aaron Liu Koalakanth Dream And the Kepler 2In this article, we will see the first details regarding cache sizes in upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs such as the recently leaked Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 chips.

Coming to the details, the AMD RDNA 3 (GFX11) GPU array will have twice the L0 vector cache per compute or controller, as well as double the GL1 data cache (RDNA L1 cache per Shader or SA array. Depending on For the new information, the Vector log file per SIMD will increase to 192KB against 128KB on RDNA 2, the L0 Vector/Texture cache will increase from 16KB to 32KB per CU, and the GPU L1 data cache per Shader array will increase 128KB to 256KB while the L2 data cache will remain the same as RDNA 2.

There are also cache sizes included in AMD’s Navi 33 and Phoenix APUs which will also feature an RDNA 3 graphics core but in a monolithic package. L0 Vector/Texture is increased from 16KB to 32KB while the L1 data (graphics) cache is increased from 128KB to 256KB. The log file size remains the same on Navi 33 GPUs and Phoenix APUs.

Cache information Yellow carp (Rembrandt) RDNA 3 (GFX11 NAVI 31/32) Phoenix (GC 11.0.1, GFX1103) L0 Vector Register File per SIMD 128 KB 192 KB 128 KB L0 vector data (per CU) 16 KB 32 KB 32 KB Inst scalar L1. (per WGP) 32 KB 32 KB 32 KB L1 Scalar Data (per WGP) 16 KB 16 KB 16 KB GL1 history (per SA) 128 KB 256 KB 256 KB L2 . data 2048 KB (2 MB) 2048 KB (2 MB) 2048 KB (2 MB) L3 (mol) Unavailable yes Unavailable

Coelacanth-Dream also states that all RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs come with VODP instructions (Wave32 version) and WMMA (Wave Matrix Multiply-Accumulate) support and the performance for each WGP has been greatly improved. The increased GL1 cache is said to improve pixel processing performance and is among the many changes AMD is bringing within its RDNA 3 Navi 3x GPU family.

AMD confirmed That its RDNA 3 GPUs are coming later this year with a massive performance boost. The company’s senior vice president of engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said the next generation of Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will deliver over 50% performance per watt lift versus current RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm process node

Advanced chiplet packaging

Revisited unit of account

Enhanced graphics pipeline

The next generation of AMD Infinity cache

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD will re-engineer the computing modules inside RDNA 3 to deliver improved ray tracing capabilities. While there’s no mention of what this capability is if we’re to guess, we’d say it definitely speaks volumes about the performance and a host of advanced features in the RDNA 3 GPU core of the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will be launched later this year and will deliver a huge leap in gaming performance So stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Initial)