AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ Discrete Display Core Next 3.2 GPUs, APUs Get DCN 3.1.4

AMD’s 3 RDNA GPUs including the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 and an integrated APU part are listed under the latest Linux patch.
So far, a total of four AMD RDNA 3 GPUs have been listed in the assortment Linux patches and the open source LLVN repository. This includes the Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, the Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, the Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ and the GFX1103 which appears as the APU, so the version used will likely be in the upcoming Phoenix Point APU lineup. Details have been collected Koalakanth dream And it looks like we have new information regarding which versions of DCN or Display Core Next each chip will support at launch.
For the discrete RDNA 3 GPU set that includes the AMD Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPU, the red team will upgrade from the current DCN 3.0 engine to the new DCN 3.2.1 engine. On the other hand, the APU does not use the same version as the discrete RDNA 3 GPU family. It has the same chain that is currently used by the current RDNA 2 ‘GFX1030’ APU series named DCN 3.1.4 series. AMD Sabrina APU uses DCN 3.1.6 engine.
|GC IP ver
|GFX ID
|AMDGPU_FAMILY
|Writes
|11.0.0
|gfx1100 (Navi31)
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)
|dGPU
|11.0.1
|gfx1103
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_2 (FAMILY_GFX1103)
|APU
|11.0.2
|gfx1102 (Navi32)
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)
|dGPU
|11.0.3?
|gfx1101 (Navi33)?
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)?
|dGPU?
In terms of features, both the DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.1 series seem to come with support for four display-only outputs. This was the standard for RDNA 2 GPUs and will be maintained in the RDNA 3 lineup as well. Additional information shows that there is now support for MALL (Last Level Memory Access) or Infinity Cache for RDNA 3/GFX11 GPUs, so don’t expect to see Infinity Cache builds on Phoenix Point APUs.
AMD Phoenix Point APUs It’s expected to carry up to 24 compute units or twice as many cores as current Rembrandt APUs, so it’s going to be a huge leap in graphics performance for an integrated chip that it’s going to compete with. Intel Meteor Lake chips That packs up to 192 EU’s in a tiled GPU design. Meanwhile, the AMD RDNA 3 GPU Assortment It’s shaping up to be a worthy competitor to NVIDIA’s next-generation Ada Lovelace products that are expected to be unveiled later this year.
|Graphics Engineering
|GPU codename
|alternative name
|general engineering
|Producer
|GFX900
|Vega 10
|GCN 5.0
|RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
|GFX902
|black Crow
|Raven Ridge / Picasso
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 2000/3000 (G/GE)
|GFX904
|Vega 12
|GCN 5.0
|Vega Pro 20 (Mac)
|GFX906
|Vega 20
|GCN 5.0
|Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
|GFX908
|arcturus
|CDNA 1
|MI100 . instinct
|GFX90A
|Aldebaran
|CDNA 2
|MI200 . Instinct
|GFX909
|crow 2
|GCN 5.0
|TBC
|GFX909
|Renoir
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 4000 (H/U/G)
|GFX1010
|Navi 10
|RNA 1
|RX 5700/5600 (M/XT)
|GFX1011
|Navi 12
|RNA 1
|PRO 5600M (MAC)
|(GFX 1012)
|Navi 14
|RNA 1
|RX 5500 (M/XT)
|(GFX 1030)
|Navi 21
|Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid
|RNA 2
|RX 6900/6800 . series
|(GFX1031)
|Navi 22
|flounder marine
|RNA 2
|RX 6700 . series
|GFX1032
|Navi 23
|Demegri Cavefish
|RNA 2
|RX 6600 . series
|(GFX 1033)
|Navi 24
|goby beige
|RNA 2
|RX 6500/6400 . series
|(GFX 1033)
|Van Gogh
|erith
|RNA 2
|steam surface
|(GFX 1036)
|Raphael
|RNA 2
|Ryzen 7000?
|GFX1040
|Van Gogh Light / Mendocino
|green sardines?
|RNA 2
|Ryzen 7000?
|GFX1100
|Navi 31
|Bloom Bonito
|RNA 3
|Radeon RX 7900?
|GFX1101
|Navi 33
|RNA 3
|Radeon RX 7800?
|GFX1102
|Navi 32
|RNA 3
|Radeon RX 7700?
|GFX1103
|Navi 3X
|Phoenix Point
|RNA 3
|Ryzen 7000 APU?
|(GFX 1200)
|NAVI 4X
|RNA 4
|Radeon RX 8000?
