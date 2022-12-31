AMD Radeon graphics cards perform better in Windows 11 Vs Linux 6.2

This year has seen multiple Linux updates from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA when it comes to coverage of graphics cards in open source kernels or improvements in processing power, as well as video codecs, new technology leaks, and more. . However, the most recent tests were conducted by the website’s Linux Hardware Editor and Reviewer Voronex – In addition to entrepreneur, Linux software engineer and analyst – Michael Larabelle highlights AMD Radeon Gaming performance in Windows 11 and Ubuntu Linux environments.

Windows 11 delivers the best graphics performance for AMD Radeon GPUs against Linux 6.2

Larabel has used many games available on PC and Linux operating systems. The games were chosen by the titles that performed most well on Steam Play in Linux compared to the Windows 11 experience. In the coming days, Larabel plans to put Intel and NVIDIA through similar tests to see which performs best, especially entering a new year. Today’s focus is on AMD.

The game titles carefully chosen by Larabel were:

The Phoronix editor also chose three benchmarks for the tests. The first test handles better in Vulkan and OpenGL, while the second and third tests from UNIGINE are better equipped for OpenGL.

Yesterday, we reported on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards They were going through isolated but growing issues With temperature rise and performance loss due to higher temperatures. It will be interesting to see if this affects performance. Larabel used AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPUs and Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs for this test.

The Windows operating system used for testing is Windows 11 Pro Edition, which is said to have been updated with the current drivers available. In contrast, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT driver used is WHQL-recommended Adrenalin 22.11.2 driver, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTDX uses Adrenalin 22.12.2. The difference between the two drivers is that the recommended driver 22.11.2 offers the latest updates for Navi 2 GPUs, while driver 22.12.2 offers the latest RDNA 3 drivers.

AMD Radeon graphics cards offer the best GPU performance on Windows 11, but Linux is still a close second. (Image credits: Phoronix)

With Linux, on Ubuntu 22.10, use Larabel Linux 6.2-rc1 along with Mesa 23.0-devel, which gives the best support for RDNA architectures 2 and 3. The processor used for testing is an Intel i9-13900K CPU with 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory gigabytes on an ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI mobo and a P44 PRO 2 TB NVMe hard drive from Solidigm.

Hitman 3 showed higher gains with Windows 11 Pro and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, while the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT had the same performance on Steam Play in Linux and standard Windows (Windows was seven frames per second faster). The same is said for both frame time and resolution with an emphasis on gaming in a 4K environment.

Left 4 Dead 2 was the opposite, with its OpenGL rendering showing better FPS on both AMD graphics cards than Windows 11 Pro. However, Portal 2 jumped back to Windows with both graphics cards, but Linux was tough competition for AMD’s latest GPU. Quake II RTX, especially after NVIDIA-based ray tracing, was nearly identical on Windows and Linux, with ray tracing activated to show the most similarities to it. Linux led slightly in both in-game graphics card tests for the RADV ray tracing driver, which shows how much work has been put into driver compatibility and performance over the past year. But, again, in our 4K resolution tests, Windows 11 Pro outperformed Ubuntu. Strange Brigade also favored Windows 11 Pro over Ubuntu Linux and X-Plane 12.

GravityMark 1.72 benchmarks allowed Ubuntu Linux’s graphics to outperform Windows 11 Pro most of the time, thanks to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and Vulkan support, including 4K resolution settings. Larabel notes that the UNIGINE Heaven standard is slowly becoming obsolete but remains relatively faithful to the original OpenGL standard. Windows 11 showed the most improvement in the Heaven benchmark tests but flipped in the Superposition benchmarks, gaining only a slight lead over Windows.

Next to Editor Phoronix will be Intel Arc Graphics and the latest RTX 40 GPUs from NVIDIA in the coming days. You can check all of his benchmark scores Phoronix websiteYou can check out his other projects on his professional portfolio website, MichaelLarabel.com.

News sources: VoronexAnd the UNIGINE Standards