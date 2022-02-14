AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Prices Improve Significantly Along with GPU Availability in 2022

Another month of 2022 and another significant price improvement for AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards can be seen along with improved GPU availability, as reported in a new pricing and availability report by 3DCenter.

AMD Radeon, NVIDIA GeForce, and GPU availability will improve a lot in 2022 but should we be optimistic about ‘MSRP prices’ going forward?

According to a 3DCenter report, while current prices are still far from the MSRP, the situation has been gradually improving over the past few months. AMD Radeon graphics cards are currently priced at an average of 45% above MSRP, down from 63% last month while NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards are priced at 57% MSRP versus last month’s price hike of 77%.

AMD Focuses on More Linux-Aimed Thunderbolt and USB4 Improvements

Prices for AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards hit their lowest levels in 2022 as GPU availability improves. (Image credits: 3DCenter)

But not only have prices improved, as you can see from the monthly chart shared by 3DCenter, availability of GPUs and related graphics cards is now at its best since the beginning of 2021 and continues to improve. In Europe, in particular, almost all stores stock graphics cards in good quantities which means that the only problem at the moment is the prices and this, as mentioned above, also seems to be getting better.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards (RDNA 2 GPUs) pricing via 3DCenter:

6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT miser 244 – 370 euros 455-644 euros 529 – 737 779-1078 EUR 1049-1439 EUR 1149-1547 EUR 1398-1799 EUR alternates 249 – 379 EUR 469-509 EUR From 579 to 619 euros 849-999 Euro €1099 1239-1299 EUR From 1489 to 1699 euros Kazing 273-328 EUR 504 EUR 623-737 EUR 817-1269 euros 1142-1147 EUR 1198-1471 EUR 1549-1845 EUR computer world 279-350 EUR Unavailable From 599 to 723 euros 860-999 Euro Unavailable 1449 EUR 1499-1729 EUR Hardwarkamp 24 266 EUR 479-519 euros 549-594 EUR 806-969 EUR Unavailable 1239-1289 EUR 1419-1489 EUR media market 276 – 319 euros Unavailable 619-669 euros 829-920 euros 1159-1229 EUR 1299 EUR From 1499 to 1639 euros Mindfactory 244-308 EUR 455-559 euros 529-603 EUR 789-860 euros 1069-1129 Euro 1149-1280 EUR 1398-1499 euros Cheaper laptops From 259 to 319 euros 469-519 euros 589-649 euros 779-999 Euro 1049-1195 EUR 1179-1269 EUR From 1449 to 1699 euros pro shop 320 – 370 Euro Unavailable Unavailable 949-1029 euros 1299-1399 EUR From 1599 to 1699 euros From 1599 to 1799 euros price list $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Additional cost From + 17% From + 32% From + 33% From + 55% From + 73% From + 69% From + 33% Change as of Jan 22 –26PP -16PP -18PP -18PP –25PP -19PP -10 p.m Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★★ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆

When it comes to AMD Radeon graphics cards, the RX 6000 series range is now available at even better prices than the GeForce parts. The only cards that are priced over the top seem to be the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT While the RX 6900 XT is priced at an average of 33 percent above MSRP, the RX 6600 XT is also priced over 33% of MSRP, the The RX 6600 is priced at 32% over MSRP and the RX 6500 XT is the least expensive card with an average selling price of just 17% over MSRP of $199.

Prices for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10 GB 3080Ti 3090 miser 389-609 EUR 590-949 euros 700-1099 EUR 871-1299 € 948-1399 euros 1259-1839 EUR 1665-2289 EUR 2320 – 3215 EUR alternates 399-549 euros 619-789 euros From 739 to 989 € 899-1199 euros 989-1169 EUR 1399-1614 euros 1689-2289 EUR 2359 – 3169 EUR Kazing 456-492 EUR 674-745 euros 725-904 EUR 967-1085 EUR 989-1365 EUR 1314-1642 EUR 1748 – 2169 euros 2481-2947 EUR computer world Unavailable Unavailable 850 euros 1149-1249 EUR 1049-1199 EUR 1499 € 1799-1999 Euro 2639-2849 EUR Hardwarkamp 24 Unavailable Unavailable 729-819 euros 939-1022 EUR 984-1084 EUR 1299-1379 EUR 1694-1769 EUR Unavailable media market €429 640-699 euros 730-849 euros 950-1059 EUR 999-1109 Euro 1299-1608 Euro 1699-2000 Euro 2359-2881 EUR Mindfactory 389-449 euros Unavailable 729-749 euros 909-999 Euro 948-1025 euros 1259-1299 EUR 1665-1899 Euro 2369-2399 EUR Cheaper laptops 409-459 EUR 619-699 euros 729-869 euros 949-979 euros 969-1099 EUR 1299-1399 EUR 1719-1949 Euro 2349-2469 EUR pro shop 549-649 euros 713-849 euros €829 949-999 euros 1049-1119 EUR 1570 EUR 1799-1999 Euro 2449 € price list $249 $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Additional cost From + 49% From + 71% From + 67% From + 66% From + 51% From + 72% From + 32% From +47% Change as of Jan 22 – -17PP –24PP -17PP –24PP –26PP -17PP -5PP Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆

Coming to NVIDIA, the majority of the lineup is still priced over 50% above MSRP but cards like the RTX 3080 Ti currently settle at 32% above MSRP which could make them a decent choice over the RTX 3090 for gamers as well. It comes in an LHR package which almost makes it not a good deal for miners. The GeForce RTX 3050, the latest launch, is currently 49% above its MSRP. A detailed video by Moore’s Law is Dead highlights the entire pricing situation:

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon ES CPU benchmarked against AMD’s EPYC 7773X Milan-X chipset in cache and memory tests

Now we must remember that the previous big price hike and price drop we saw last year were purely a result of the mining boom and mining crash, respectively. The same is happening now, and while mining became very important earlier this month, it is picking up and GPU prices are expected to rise with manufacturers expected to raise prices by another percentage. 10-20% for high-end components. As such, we will have to wait and see if this price adjustment continues or if we see another price inflation moving in in the middle of 2022.