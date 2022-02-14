AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Prices Improve Significantly Along with GPU Availability in 2022

Another month of 2022 and another significant price improvement for AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards can be seen along with improved GPU availability, as reported in a new pricing and availability report by 3DCenter.
AMD Radeon, NVIDIA GeForce, and GPU availability will improve a lot in 2022 but should we be optimistic about ‘MSRP prices’ going forward?
According to a 3DCenter report, while current prices are still far from the MSRP, the situation has been gradually improving over the past few months. AMD Radeon graphics cards are currently priced at an average of 45% above MSRP, down from 63% last month while NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards are priced at 57% MSRP versus last month’s price hike of 77%.
But not only have prices improved, as you can see from the monthly chart shared by 3DCenter, availability of GPUs and related graphics cards is now at its best since the beginning of 2021 and continues to improve. In Europe, in particular, almost all stores stock graphics cards in good quantities which means that the only problem at the moment is the prices and this, as mentioned above, also seems to be getting better.
When it comes to AMD Radeon graphics cards, the RX 6000 series range is now available at even better prices than the GeForce parts. The only cards that are priced over the top seem to be the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT While the RX 6900 XT is priced at an average of 33 percent above MSRP, the RX 6600 XT is also priced over 33% of MSRP, the The RX 6600 is priced at 32% over MSRP and the RX 6500 XT is the least expensive card with an average selling price of just 17% over MSRP of $199.
Coming to NVIDIA, the majority of the lineup is still priced over 50% above MSRP but cards like the RTX 3080 Ti currently settle at 32% above MSRP which could make them a decent choice over the RTX 3090 for gamers as well. It comes in an LHR package which almost makes it not a good deal for miners. The GeForce RTX 3050, the latest launch, is currently 49% above its MSRP. A detailed video by Moore’s Law is Dead highlights the entire pricing situation:
Now we must remember that the previous big price hike and price drop we saw last year were purely a result of the mining boom and mining crash, respectively. The same is happening now, and while mining became very important earlier this month, it is picking up and GPU prices are expected to rise with manufacturers expected to raise prices by another percentage. 10-20% for high-end components. As such, we will have to wait and see if this price adjustment continues or if we see another price inflation moving in in the middle of 2022.
