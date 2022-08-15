AMD Moves Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU Released to September 27, Same Day as Intel’s 13th Generation Raptor Lake Unveiled

AMD appears to have moved its original September 15 launch plans for its Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs and AM5 platform to late September. We’ve just received confirmation from our sources that AMD will be releasing the next generation of CPUs in late September for sales.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs and AM5 platform delayed to September 27, the same day the 13th generation Intel Raptor Lake was unveiled

Earlier this month, we mentioned That AMD will host an event in late August where they will announce all the details such as specifications and pricing for the next generation Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs and related AM5 platform. The company was also planning to open sales just two weeks later on September 15. But it seems that AMD has decided to pause sales a bit and put the real launch next to it 13th Generation Intel Raptor Lake processors On September 27.

Expected to host Intel Innovation event On September 27, the company will unveil its latest desktop processor, codenamed Raptor Lake. The CPUs won’t be available until October, however, and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be ready for the mass consumer market. This may sound as if AMD is very confident of releasing its chips directly when its competitor announces its next generation parts. At the same time, Online retailers have started listing several AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs along with their starting prices like:

Ryzen 9 7950X (16 core / 32 thread)

Ryzen 9 7900X (12 core / 24 thread)

Ryzen 7 7700X (8 Core / 16 Thread)

Ryzen 5 7600X (6 core / 12 thread)

The first wave of AMD 600 series motherboards will focus on Sophisticated X670E and X670 Designs Followed by the B650E and B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature an all-new Zen 4 core architecture that is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (single-threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over Zen 3.

In addition, AMD overclocks next-generation CPUs Up to 5.7GHz boost clocks, 170 watt TDPs and 230 watt PPT. In addition, the platform itself will be equipped with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots and Gen 5.0 M.2 support DDR5 memory support (EXPO)and the new SAS (Smart Access Storage) firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.

Expected Features of AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU:

Up to 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

More than 15% performance increase in single-thread applications

All-new Zen 4 CPU cores (IPC/architectural improvements)

Brand new TSMC 5nm process knot with 6nm IOD

25% performance per watt compared to Zen 3

>35% overall performance improvement vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Hour (IPC) Optimization vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 . socket

New motherboards X670E, X670, B650E, B650

Dual channel DDR5 memory support

Up to DDR5-5600 Native Speeds (JEDEC)

28 PCIe slots (CPU specific)

105-120W TDPs (upper range ~170W)

You can find full details of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and related 600-series motherboards in our full next-gen family roundup here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Initial Specifications:

CPU name general engineering Operation knot Cores/Threads Base Clock (SC Max) cache TDP price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zain 4 5 nm 16/32 ~ 5.5 GHz 80MB (64 + 16) 105-170 W ~ 700 USD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zain 4 5 nm 12/24 ~ 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64 + 12) 105-170 W ~600 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~400 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~300 USD AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zain 4 5 nm 6/12 ~ 5.2 GHz 38 MB (32 + 6) 65-125 W ~200 USD