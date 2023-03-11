AMD AIB Drops Prices for Custom Radeon RX 7900 XT, Now Available for $150 Less MSRP

AMD AIB partner Vastarmor has reduced the price of a custom Radeon RX 7900 XT by $150 below MSRP.

The VASTARMOR Starry Sky Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card is a custom type designed for the Asia Pacific market. The dedicated graphics card, part of the company’s new RDNA 3 lineup, offers a Navi 31 XT graphics core. The chip includes 84 computational units, which is equivalent to 5376 cores. The graphics card has lower clock speeds of 2.0GHz, about 300MHz lower than the XTX version. The card carries 20 GB of GDDR6 memory capacity over a 320-bit bus interface. There is also an Infinity Cache which is 80MB, a difference of 16MB over the higher version.

VASTARMOR’s AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT dedicated graphics card version uses metal backplates, chassis stiffeners, and premium PCB boards. The graphics card is decorated in a black and red color scheme with a triple-fan cooling design with support for smart start and stop. It has also been reported to offer RGB breathing effects with its red, blue and yellow lights.

The VASTARMOR models share the same computing modules as the original AMD model, with 20GB of GDDR6 graphics memory, a 320-bit wide bus interface, and memory speeds exceeding 20Gbps. The maximum bandwidth is expected to reach 800 GB/s. Like the AMD model, the VASTARMOR RX 7900 XT is paired with a dual eight-pin power connector. This is very different from NVIDIA’s power connector, which is twice the pins of competing AMD. The TBP of the model is 355W which is an increase over previous generations. VASTARMOR RX 7900 XT also supports 4K UHD, HDMI and PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

Chinese online retailer JD.com is selling the VASTARMOR AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU Starry Sky Edition with 20GB GDDR6 memory for 6399 RMB which is 1000 RMB less than the official Chinese MSRP of 7399 RMB, that’s a drop of $150 in terms of pricing . This appears to be exclusive to the Asian PC market and likely will not be sold by a US retailer unless it is sold as used or by a second-hand or third-party seller online. For more graphics cards from VASTARMOR, you can see the company’s “self-powered” Jingdong page here.

