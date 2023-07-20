AMC Theaters Drops Controversial Variable Pricing After Beta Testing – Deadline

AMC Entertainment is dropping Sightline, a controversial variable seat pricing program announced earlier this year.

The giant theater chain said today that, after a pilot in three locations, it saw little or no increase in patronage for cheaper front-row seats, despite a modest reduction in the seat price. Testing showed that theatergoers previously seated in the preferred line of sight section continued to choose preferred line of sight seats, even with a slight overcharge. However, it indicated that the competitors did not match the two initiatives to raise or lower prices based on the location of the seats.

“To ensure that AMC’s ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not be rolled out nationwide.”

The exhibitor will now focus on testing “a different type of roomy front row seat – with wide seat recline” in some theaters in the US starting later this year.

The Sightline initiative, unveiled in February, offered seat selections based on the scene of the movie screen inside the auditorium—including the Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline sections. Other entertainment venues for live theatre, sports and music have variable seat pricing, but American movie theaters generally do not, and AMC’s general move has drawn a wave of criticism.

It’s one of many initiatives CEO Adam Aron has tested during a theatrical slow post-Covid recovery and financially shaky times for the world’s largest chain.