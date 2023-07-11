Amblin Partners renews overall deal with Universal Pictures – Deadline

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures have forged a new movie partnership that builds on the companies’ longstanding creative collaboration. The new multiyear deal unveiled Tuesday will continue to provide Universal with first-look status on all of Amblin’s theatrical film projects, while evolving Amblin’s film production model to give the company more creative and financial flexibility.

“Universal is the home of my ancestors,” said Steven Spielberg, president of Amblin, “and this next chapter in our long partnership will provide Amblin the creative flexibility and independence that I know will allow us to succeed together in the future.” “I am eternally grateful to our entire team at Amblin for their work and dedication over the years, and am also grateful to Donna and everyone at Universal for their commitment and partnership, as we all look forward to our next adventure together.”

Sources tell Deadline that on Amblin’s side, the deal marks a change from funding her own films to having a traditional production deal with the studio. The insider adds that this isn’t an acquisition but a straightforward package deal, and that Spielberg will continue to have autonomy over making the movies he wants to make — as he always has.

Sources also add that there will likely be job cuts in the future for Amblin, but it’s too early to say how many or in what departments.

“We are excited to develop our partnership with Stephen and solidify together our creative heritage that has resulted in many of Universal’s blockbuster films over the past half century,” said Donna Langley, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of NBCUniversal Studio Group. “Steven and the team at Amblin have been outstanding partners and we look forward to the next chapter.”

Amblin will also continue its film partnership with Netflix, in addition to its television production business, which currently has over a dozen shows on both linear and streaming platforms.