Amber Heard’s last interview: Johnny Depp accuses his ex of ‘reimagining’ the case at NBC sit-in

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard and her legal team of “reimagining” the couple’s bitter legal battle in her first interview since the jury decided against her.

Part of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie — which will air in full on Dateline on Friday — was released on Peacock on Thursday afternoon, with Depp’s team responding to Heard speaking publicly.

“It is unfortunate that as Johnny looks to move forward with his life, Defendant and her team are going back to repeat, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been ruled by the court and a ruling has been decided unequivocally by a jury in the benefit of Johnny,” his team said. “.

This came after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s “icy cold” testimony was considered “crocodile tears” by the commission.

Moreover, he said good morning america That the jury found that her emotional testimony “did not make sense” and believed that she was the “aggressor” in the couple’s doomed relationship.

Clips from Heard’s interview aired today Earlier this week, by saying she would stand by her testimony “for the day I die” and that she had paid a price for “telling the truth to power.”