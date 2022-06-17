Amber Heard’s last interview: Johnny Depp accuses his ex of ‘reimagining’ the case at NBC sit-in

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard and her legal team of “reimagining” the couple’s bitter legal battle in her first interview since the jury decided against her.
Part of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie — which will air in full on Dateline on Friday — was released on Peacock on Thursday afternoon, with Depp’s team responding to Heard speaking publicly.
“It is unfortunate that as Johnny looks to move forward with his life, Defendant and her team are going back to repeat, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been ruled by the court and a ruling has been decided unequivocally by a jury in the benefit of Johnny,” his team said. “.
This came after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s “icy cold” testimony was considered “crocodile tears” by the commission.
Moreover, he said good morning america That the jury found that her emotional testimony “did not make sense” and believed that she was the “aggressor” in the couple’s doomed relationship.
Clips from Heard’s interview aired today Earlier this week, by saying she would stand by her testimony “for the day I die” and that she had paid a price for “telling the truth to power.”
Watch: Savannah Guthrie questions Heard about charitable donations
Amber Heard’s BBQ on charitable donations
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 06:30
I heard about being questioned about “falling into a lie” because of charitable donations
Amber Heard has been questioned by Savannah Guthrie about “falling into a lie” for being reprimanded for donating her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity, in the actress’ first interview since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
NBC today The host put Ms. Heard on the spot due to discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, and asked her if she thought this raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.
Rachel Sharp tells us the story.
Oliver O’ConnellJun 17 2022 05:45
Heard denies it was cut from Aquaman 2
Amber Heard She denied the rumors that were cut about her Aquaman 2.
On June 14, a source claimed that Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom And its part reworked. However, this rumor was refuted by Heard’s representative.
A Heard representative said, “The rumor mill continues the same since day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and a bit crazy.” independent.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 04:58
Heard says she’ll tell her 1-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle
“I’m going to be a mother,” said Mrs. Heard. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls and lawyers.”
Here’s what Ms. Heard also had to say about her future:
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17 2022 04:15
Camille Vazquez defends Johnny Depp again
Camille Vazquez, the surprising star of the legal team who successfully discussed the defamation case against him Amber Heard for Johnny DeppThe perpetrator will appear again in court.
Along with Brown Rudnick’s partner Randall Smith, Vasquez will defend Mr. Depp in a personal injury lawsuit brought against him by Greg “Rocky” Brooks, the film’s location manager. city of lies.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 03:30
LinkedIn user sparks outrage with promotion based on Depp-Heard’s fake text
Oliver O’ConnellJun 17 2022 02:45
Heard says she “still loves” Depp as today’s old snapshots of the engagement reveal
“I have absolutely no ill feelings or ill intent towards him.”
Rachel Sharp tells us the story.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 02:00
Heard says fans of Captain Jack Sparrow out of court made her feel ‘less than human’
We have Lewis Shelton’s story.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 01:15
Heard says she’s afraid Johnny Depp will sue her again
“I’m afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will provide another opportunity for this kind of silencing,” she said. “Which I think a defamation suit is meant to do, you’re supposed to take your opinion.”
Oliver O’ConnellJune 17, 2022 00:30
He was overheard being questioned by Savannah Guthrie on the Johnny Depp “mocking” audio that was played at the trial.
Oliver O’ConnellJune 16, 2022 23:45
More Stories
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ includes dance and country tracks
Kevin Spacey appears in London court after being accused of sexual assault
The director of Weary Lightyear is once again trying to explain how true Lightyear is or not