April 24, 2022

Amber Heard was caught in a lie after her makeup brand revealed her at the Johnny Depp trial

Muhammad 17 mins ago 1 min read
Amber Heard Looks like he was caught in a lie after her lawyer Eileen Bridhoft He claimed that the actress used a makeup product before Milani Cosmetics To cover up her bruises Johnny Depp He allegedly gave it to her.

The only problem with this claim is that Melanie All-in-one patch kit It wasn’t launched until 2017, as the brand itself has made clear. Milani Cosmetics posted a tik tok Friday’s video shows that the makeup kit offered by Heard’s attorney was not available prior to 2017, stressing that the alleged abuse would have occurred anytime from 2012 to 2016.

Johnny Depp’s trial continues Monday

While Heard’s attorney didn’t specifically name Milani Cosmetics in court, she lifted her makeup kit and said Heard carries this product every day to conceal her bruises. Bredehoft may have been just using the product as an example of the type of makeup being used, but it’s also possible that they’re lying about the abuse.

The The trial continues in Virginia on Monday Where Deep is trying to prove that 2018 Washington Post An article that Heard wrote – in which she accused him of domestic abuse – was defamatory. Depp has denied Heard’s allegations from the start and is seeking a minimum amount of 50 million dollars In damages plus a punitive sentence of at least $350,000, along with court costs and attorneys’ fees.

