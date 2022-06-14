Amber Heard denies being cut from “Aquaman 2”, as the role is being recast

Amber Heard has denied a report that she has split up from the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and is being recast for her role as Chimera.

Warner Brothers decided to rework Amber I heard a role after a screen test for the movie” Insiders have reportedly said to JustJared.

They are allegedly going to have a re-shoot with co-stars Jason Momoa and Nicole The source claimed Kidman.

However, a representative for Heard denied the rumor reported by The Post, saying in a statement that “the rumor mill has been going as it has since day one” and that it was “inaccurate, insensitive and a bit crazy”.

The Post has also reached out for comment from representatives of Warner Bros.

The troubled actress’s removal comes after the much-publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the troubled 36-year-old actress claimed That Warner Bros. “didn’t want to imply” on the DC Comics sequel.

Heard also noted that she was “actively setting the timing for the filming” of the superhero movie It was even reported that Depp’s legal team launched a campaign against her. She said her scenes were greatly diminished in the film.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard appear in a scene from the movie “Aquaman”. Inset: Johnny Depp testifies during the libel trial against Heard. © Warner Bros./The Everett Group; Steve Helper/Paul/AFP via Getty Images

“I was given a script and then I was given new versions of the script that removed the scenes they had an impact on, that portrayed my character and another character, without giving any spoilers, two characters fighting with each other, and basically taking a handful of my turn,” she said in Fairfax, Virginia, Courtroom. “They only removed a handful.”

Heard claimed in his testimony that the studio “do not want to includeHer in the new project.

Heard’s WME Agent, Jesica Kovacevich, Witnessed During the trial, Warner Bros. She was from Heard “lack of chemistry” With her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa who nearly boxed her. However, Momoa He allegedly called the actress to maintain the role. Additionally, Kovacevic said she believes the studio wanted Heard removed from the role of Princess Mira due to the “bad press” caused by the court case.

“No one wants that connection,” Kovashevich testified.

Amber Heard appeared in Aquaman alongside co-star Jason Momoa. She denied rumors that she has split up for an upcoming sequel. © Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Kovacevic also discussed Heard’s career before and after her relationship with Depp, 58, saying that she He must become a big star After the movie premiered in late 2018, which grossed over $1 billion.

he heard Previously testified about the alleged effect In her career in the wake of her relationship with Depp.

“I’ve lost opportunities. I’ve been eliminated from jobs and campaigns. I’ve fought to keep my job and the biggest cinematic opportunity I’ve had so far. [with] “Justice League” with a choice [star in] Aquaman said, adding that she was “fighting so hard” to be part of the “Justice League” because it happened around the time their divorce. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017.

Amber Heard reacted alongside her attorney, Eileen Bridhoft, after the jury announced separate verdicts on June 1. POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp gestures to onlookers in court after closing arguments at Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. POOL / AFP via Getty Images

viewers have A petition from Warner Bros. For months, Heard was removed from “Aquaman 2” amid her legal battles with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. To date, the petition has exceeded 4.6 million signatures.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” is expected to be released in theaters in March 2023.

Paraphrased rumors come on the same day Excerpt from Heard’s interview With “Today” host Savannah Guthrie Aired on NBC.

“Till the day I die, I will stand by every word in my testimony,” I told Guthrie.

On June 1, Fairfax, Virginia, The jury awarded Depp, 58, raised more than $10 million after finding out his ex-wife had tarnished his reputation and damaged his career with her allegations of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. he is in addition to $5 million in punitive damages; Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in damages and no punitive damages were paid.