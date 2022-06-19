Amber Heard “Broke” Spotted Shopping at TJ Maxx

Amber Heard appears to be knocking pennies now that she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.4 million in damages.

The “Aquaman” star was seen shopping at TJ Maxx discount store in the Hamptons on Thursday.

Sources told The Post in early June that the 36-year-old actress ‘Bankrupt’ due to exorbitant legal fees Associated with her and Depp’s trial of the bombshell – and that was before she was asked to pay millions for defamatory statements.

When asked if the actress had the means to cover up the jury’s verdict, attorney Eileen Breedhoft said “Oh no, not at all.”

However, Heard was shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York — the median home price is about $3.8 million according to Zillow — so she probably doesn’t exceed her credit cards at the big box chain.

Photos taken by a sneaky shopper show Heard wearing jeans and an oversized white button-down shirt while looking at the clothes

She was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was by her side throughout the trial and testified on her behalf.

It’s not clear what, if any, Heard bought from TJ Maxx.

Multiple sources told the newspaper that Heard had relied on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover her attorney’s costs.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote that she had become a “public figure representing domestic violence” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and won all three defamation allegations against her. Meanwhile, Heard won only one of three allegations of defamation she made against “Pirates of the Caribbean” in a $100 million counterclaim.

Her estimated net worth is between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, According to Celebrity Net Worth And other outlets – a far cry from what you owe Depp.

Court testimony revealed that Heard 1 Million USD Was Paid For Aquaman 2018 And another $2 million for the sequel, which will be shown next year. Her role in this film was significantly reduced.

I heard too She never kept her promise to donate $7 million She received from Depp in their 2016 divorce settlement to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.