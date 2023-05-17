Amazon’s redesigned Echo Buds are only $50

Amazon has two generations of Alexa-friendly Echo Buds under its belt, and today it’s introducing a third generation. The new model It’s been completely redesigned from the first two with the AirPods-like Stickbud aesthetic that many companies have adopted over the years. There are other changes too, but perhaps the most interesting is what Amazon has done with the price. While the first two copies ranged from $100 to $130, the Third generation Echo Buds Only $50.

The company describes the new design as “lightweight and compact” but also “semi-in-ear.” However, he didn’t go into much more detail about the updated look in the press release. This likely means a similar fit to “regular” AirPods: the earbuds stay put in your ears but don’t have a tip for a snug fit. As you might expect, Amazon is touting the new Echo Buds as an opportunity to take Alexa with you everywhere with quick, hands-free access via voice cues. Inside, 12mm drivers deliver “rich sound and balanced bass,” according to the company. For calls, there are two microphones and a voice-detection accelerometer that work together to pick your voice.

In terms of battery life, Amazon says you can expect up to five hours of listening on the buds with three full charges in the box (20 hours total). The company also gives you the ability to customize the on-board faucet controls and offers multi-point pairing along with a VIP filter. This last feature was available on the Echo Buds and Echo Frames, allowing you to limit notifications to specific contacts or apps.

The new Echo Buds are available now from Amazon for an introductory price of $40. They are usually $50.