Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is a $339 e-reader you can write on

Nearly 15 years after introducing the first Kindle, Amazon has finally added a stylus to one of its e-readers. At its hardware event in the fall, the company introduced kindle writer. The device features a 10.2 inch, 300ppi display with an adjustable front light and a magnetically attached stylus. According to Amazon, you don’t need to charge or sync your Scribe, and you can use it to take notes, journal, and annotate the books you’re reading. Starting next year, it will also be possible to send Microsoft Word documents to Kindle Scribe.

Kindle Scribe will start at $340 It arrives on November 30th, but pre-orders are now open. In addition to the various storage options, Amazon will let you choose between a “basic” and “premium” pen. The latter includes a customizable shortcut button and a custom eraser on top. In the US, the e-reader will come with a free four-month trial of Kindle Unlimited.

Follow all the news from the Amazon event over here!