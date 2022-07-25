July 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Amazon’s best-selling new charcoal grill is… the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

Ayhan 26 mins ago 2 min read
Amazon's best-selling new charcoal grill is... the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

Preparing to cook outside in the summer? If you are Head to Amazon nowyou can pre-order the new hottest charcoal grill at the retailer: the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Yes, that sentence you just read didn’t make much sense, but the Amazon search engine thinks it does! It seems that the algorithm decided that Not only Are the new charcoal earbuds a “charcoal grill”, they’ve apparently been the best-selling product in this category for over 24 hours now (via reddit And the Mishaal Rahman) without Amazon doing anything about it.

See for yourself:

One of these things is not like the other.
Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

“New Release #1 in Charcoal Grills,” reads the badge provided by Amazon.

In general, I won’t read much into any badges you see on an Amazon product. As another example, Do you know the “Choose Amazon” badge? Not a stamp indicating any kind of quality at all? It is distributed mathematically to all kinds of products that you don’t think are worth it.

And don’t get me started On Amazon user reviews – Despite its existence, the company clearly knows it has a problem, and follows significant enforcement actions (such as This is the latest crackdown on fake comment groups on Facebook) every year.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal wrote about A flood of Chinese brands with random characters that appears when searching for products. It’s interesting to see a number of them on the list of charcoal grills, too – including popular brands like RESVIN, Cecarol, Oilzz, YSSOA, and DOIT.

See also  Pictures from 2024 Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 leaked online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The durable Apple Watch Series 8 will introduce a new design

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Genshin Impact Mesmerising Dream At Sea Web Events Answers and Rewards

16 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

Reminder: Clear your iPhone’s cache every month or so

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Choco Taco is gone forever

10 mins ago Izer
3 min read

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was canceled by TBS after 7 seasons

13 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Mars’ Valles Marineris, 20 times wider than the Grand Canyon, is seen in stunning new photos

19 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Kentucky basketball recruits: Justin Edwards, the nation’s No. 2 potential player, commits to the Wildcats on CBS Sports HQ

21 mins ago Emet