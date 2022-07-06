Amazon takes on Grubhub as it struggles with food delivery

The financial turmoil in the food delivery industry presents new opportunities for Amazon.

The e-commerce giant struck a deal on Wednesday with Grubhub Amazon Prime subscribers in the US are allowed to waive delivery fees on orders from certain restaurants, according to statement By Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that owns Grubhub.

The statement said the deal gives Amazon the option to purchase more than 2 percent of Grubhub’s stock at an undisclosed but undisclosed price. Amazon can also buy an additional 13 percent stake in the company at an unspecified “formula-based” price, which depends on Grubhub achieving certain performance goals such as adding new customers.

In 2021, Grubhub lost 403 million euros, or about 410 million dollars. She said the Amazon deal will add to its earnings and cash flow starting next year. The agreement with Amazon renews automatically each year, unless one of the parties decides to opt out.