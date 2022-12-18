Amazon supports and publishes the new Tomb Raider with Crystal Dynamics

Amazon Games has signed a deal with Crystal Dynamics to support the development and publication of the next major Tomb Raider game to be built on Unreal Engine 5.

The companies announced the partnership today, December 15, saying that they “have reached an agreement whereby Crystal Dynamics will develop a new multi-platform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally.”

The game in question is a next-gen Tomb Raider announced in April 2022. Crystal Dynamics, which was acquired by Embracer Group in August, noted that the acquisition allowed for more unconventional publishing agreements such as the deal with Amazon.

“Crystal Dynamics has an exceptional opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine the publishing relationship for Tomb Raider,” said Crystal Dynamics President Scot Amos.

“Change is what we’re looking for, and through Amazon Games, we’ve found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values ​​for the Lara Croft world across a range of possibilities. They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re keen to forge that path.” together, starting to build the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet.”

A relatively vague description of the new game was also shared, although it basically corresponds to what players can expect from the next Crystal Dynamics game. The new as-yet-untitled Tomb Raider game is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues the story of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider series.

It includes all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of gaming’s most revered franchises, putting players in control of the confident, multidimensional hero Lara Croft in an environment that rewards creative exploration and quest, with mind-boggling puzzles to solve, and a variety of enemies to encounter and overcome.

“Crystal Dynamics builds on the power and cutting-edge technology of Unreal Engine 5 to take storytelling to the next level, in the largest and most expansive Tomb Raider game to date. The title is currently in development, and additional details will be announced at a later date.”

Little has been said about the game, and given that it’s still in early development, it’s likely to be a while longer before Crystal Dynamics, Embracer, or Amazon Games are more involved.

In our 9/10 review of the previous game, IGN said: “Shadow of the Tomb Raider delivers a solid ending to Lara Croft’s original trilogy.”

