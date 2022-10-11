Amazon Sale: Prime Day Early Access Deals Live Tour

refresh

(Photo credit: Derrek Lee/Android Central) Samsung called it their swap deals lately and you can now get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as $99 if you trade in. You’ll get up to $700 credit depending on the device and status. These deals are often the cheapest way to get a new phone nowadays, but it’s always worth checking back how much you’ll get for your device elsewhere, even if that’s what has been used recently in completed listings on eBay, just In case you can get a lot for selling it yourself. Samsung will give you $700 for the S21+ (yes, a decent price there), but just $500 for the Z Fold 3 feels like you’re getting a raw deal.

(Image credit: LG) Every time there’s a big sale like Prime Day, we’re looking for this TV. It’s great, especially for gamers, and it’s one of the most well-reviewed OLED TVs on the market. There is now a newer C2 model, but this one is still tall and affordable without any major compromises either. If you’ve picked up an Xbox Series X or PS5, this is one of the best gaming TVs out there (120Hz refresh rate and very deep black levels) and saving $1,000 on MSRP is incredibly tempting if you can squeeze 65 inches into your home. paying off The complete Amazon TV selection If you want to consider other options.

(Image credit: Future / Android Central) It wouldn’t be a Prime Day event without super low prices on a selection of the best and very affordable Fire Sticks today as we’d only advise grabbing the 4K option nowadays. Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ don’t charge any additional fees for 4K content after all. HBO Max and Netflix aren’t quite as generous just yet. These affordable streaming sticks are a worthwhile addition even if you have smart apps on your TV, and even more so if it’s a bit older and missing a few more modern apps. I really like the Fire Sticks remote, the buttons are super responsive and much better than the soft buttons on most TV remotes. For Max or non-Max versions. The Max is marginally faster thanks to the additional RAM, WiFi 6 support, and supports picture-in-picture technology on live content. For most users, I would say save the extra ten bucks and get cheaper.

(Image credit: Future / iMore) Not a huge discount on Prime Day, but we were surprised to see any money at all so soon after the new AirPods Pro launched. Noise canceling technology has been improved a lot this time around and the new H2 chip helps extend battery life on every charge as well. As always with AirPods, it is best to pair it with your iPhone to take advantage of all the features it has to offer. See also coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has infected 97 people in 6 states

(Photo credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central) Head over to Best Buy and you can instantly save $30 on a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless headphones. That might not sound like a huge drop in price, but remember the XM4 once reigned as one of the best wireless earbuds when it first hit store shelves in the summer of 2021. Over a year later, it’s still great, with 8 hours of battery life and quality Great sound and really amazing active noise cancellation. Pair these features with four months of free access to streaming Apple Music, and a $30 discount doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

(Image credit: Blink) Before tomorrow’s sale, Amazon is already discounting nearly all of its Blink Outdoor Camera sets. Whether you want one or five cameras, you can save up to 50%. The link above will take you to the popular set of two cameras, which is currently $70. Wireless security cameras can record HD videos and play them for up to two years using the included AA batteries, plus you’ll instantly get a 30-day trial membership to the Blink app.

(Image credit: Portal) If you want big bang for your buck, it wouldn’t be much better than this bundle of products from Walmart that comes with a 15.6″ Gateway Notebook laptop, a protective carrying case, And the Wireless mouse, all for under $200. The laptop itself is not flabby either; The laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core processor for smooth performance, plus a 128GB solid-state drive, 4GB of RAM, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: Amazon) Things are really starting to heat up at Amazon, with plenty of Prime deals that can make your head spin. Case in point: You can currently get the Amazon Fire TV Cube at 50% off, a deal that drops the streaming device down to just $60 if you’re a Prime member. This means that you’ll not only get hands-free streaming, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and instant access to over a million shows and movies, but you’ll also get these things at a record low price!

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central) Lightweight, durable and fast TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers some big bang for your buck if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch. The Wear OS device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, smart health tracking, and can last up to 45 days on a single charge (in energy-efficient basic mode). Before tomorrow’s sale, you can save $135 when you buy the smartwatch on Amazon now. Just make sure to click the Apply Coupon button below the price!

(Image credit: Lenovo) We’ve gotten really good at keeping track of files Best Chromebook DealsBut every now and then, a deal that simply stopped us in our tracks would appear. For example, take a look at this clearance offer from Best Buy that cuts $129 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a popular Chromebook with 10 hours of battery life, a super-fast AMD A6 processor, and an 11-inch HD display. All this in a machine that weighs just 2.42 pounds? Count us in. See also TSEM missiles over the purchase of Intel

(Image credit: Amazon) If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you don’t need to wait for the Prime Early Access Sale to save some serious cash on Amazon. Right now, both the 32GB and 64GB versions of the Fire HD 10 tablet are available at half the cost through the retailer, a discount that makes them even cheaper than they’ve ever been! For less than $100, you get a tablet with an impressive 10.1-inch 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and an octa-core processor that delivers incredibly fast performance.

(Image credit: Sony) While we wait for the Amazon sale to finally launch, Walmart is already here with some of the best deals we’ve seen in months. Selling Walmart’s competitor at the site level Running until October 13th, they’re slashing prices on a lot of great tech, like this amazing 75″ Smart TV featuring enhanced Full Array LED technology, Perceptual Graphics and sound processing, and smart 4K upscaling so you always get the best viewing experience no matter what. you watch it. The TV is usually pretty steep at around $3,000, so Walmart drops $1,699 off the price. That’s 57% off!

(Image credit: Nintendo) The OLED version of the Nintendo Switch has been out for a while, which means deals are more popular than ever. You can currently get one of these consoles from Amazon for just $297.66, which is $42 off the usual retail price. Will the price drop further when the official sale starts? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, we’re very pleased with this budget-friendly deal. The console is the latest adapter to hit the market, coming with 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers, and a stunning 7-inch OLED display.

(Photo credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) The Pixel 6a was already quite affordable at $449, but this Amazon deal sees $100 thrown in for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Even with the free gift cards mentioned elsewhere on this page for the new Pixel 7, this phone is still pretty pricey. So if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, but still a good few years of software and security updates, the 6a is a great call.

(Photo credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) Save $200 on Z Flip 4 Sorry, your sale price on Amazon isn’t lowered yet as it’s $53 more than this very tempting Best Buy offer on one of our favorite phones of the year. The price of the Flip 4 is $200 at the moment which is the best price we’ve seen without any kind of trade-in required. The Flip 4 makes some nice improvements over years past with a longer battery life, thinner hinge and better graphics. Pura Purple is all kinds of beauty too. If you want to check commercial offers or network offers, go to Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals Ronop. See also Exclusive: Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central) Our bargain expert, Patrick, was putting together the best Pixel 7 pre-orders Since the phone was shown at the last Google event. The truth is that most of the best ones require you to replace an old device to get the best price. If you’re looking to buy outright (and don’t want to tie your soul to one of the expensive networks), this is a great opportunity to get a great deal on an unlocked device. Instead of money from phones, Amazon is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with the Pixel 7 or $200 on the Pixel 7 Pro that will be very easy to spend over the next few months, especially with Black Friday approaching next month. This is the best offer we can expect to see throughout Amazon’s sale on new phones, but we expect to see older Pixels and offers on Samsung phones tomorrow as well.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) Simply put, the Echo Show is a smart screen speaker that has all kinds of extra uses. Making video calls between other Echo Show devices is one of our favorites along with the basics like using the watch, timers, viewing photos, weather reports, or even syncing with the smart doorbell camera. This 5-inch model is a great value at $50 and is an excellent size for a bedside table. There is a larger 8-inch model, which may be a bit larger than the bed, but is fine on other surfaces around the house. It’s usually $129, which is a lot compared to 5 inches, but today you can get it for just $70 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Android Central) If you haven’t checked out the world of smart speakers yet, this is an excellent deal. Or maybe you just need an extra Alexa speaker for one of the other rooms in your house? This is the latest release of the Echo Dot in a puck design, the newer models have a spherical design that sounds better honestly because these models can be touch muffled. If you don’t mind spending $25 instead, you can get one of the full 4G models on Amazon sell echo.