Amazon-owned MGM lost the rights to the movie to Tomb Raider

July 31, 2022

Tomb rider Movie rights are available at hand. According to a report from twistingAmazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a 2018 sequel Tomb rider Film, freeing the rights to the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaptation of the long-running video game franchise.

Many studios are currently engaged in a bidding war to capture the Tomb rider rights, twisting reports. And since the license comes without any obligation to keep the same cast and crew, the following Tomb rider The movie could be a full reboot passing Lara Croft’s wand to another actress.

2018 Tomb rider It stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, and has been met with mixed reviews that criticized her poor portrayal of the titular archaeologist in the series. as such We noted in our review at the time, MGM’s Tomb rider It seems to blend elements from the 2013 game with the early 2000s Tomb rider Movie based on Angelina Jolie (which also didn’t get the best reviews).

MGM She originally planned to release a sequel to her movie in 2021However, it is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic has halted production. In 2020, the film’s director, Ben Whitton, Tell The edgeSister site ribbed That he’s still committed to making the movie, but he’s “in the fog of COVID.” maybe Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in March It also had to do with the studio’s decision not to give the green light to the other Tomb rider.

On the small screen Netflix is ​​still working on GIF Tomb rider Adaptation. The series, which still does not have an official release date, will happen after the reboot of the game trilogy that has ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

