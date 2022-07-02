Amazon has announced a policy shift for out-of-hours workers that could affect union efforts

Amazon employees are now denied access Buildings and work areas The company announced if they were not scheduled to work that day.

The shift in policy comes amid a feud with unions, which have criticized the policy as potentially hampering their resilience Union campaigns and meetings.

Employees are also denied access to the premises before or after their shift under the new policy.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees and the physical security of our buildings,” said Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel. “This building entrance policy applies to the interiors of buildings and work areas.”

Why AMAZON is a Leading Recession Indicator: An Investment Expert

The spokesperson said that off-hours employees are not prohibited from meeting co-workers in “off-duty areas” away from company facilities.

Amazon said The new off-duty policy “will not be discriminatoryly enforced” to punish union efforts.

The move follows a vote by Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, to join unions in April.

The new policy, enacted on Thursday, could derail Efforts of trade union organizers To meet with co-workers, they said.

Meet Proteus: Amazon’s first “completely autonomous” mobile warehouse robot

Reverend Ryan Brown, Amazon warehouse worker at Garner, North Carolina, Trying to get his repository to follow the Staten Island vote, he described the new policy as a “direct response” to the unions.

“On our days off, we come to work and involve our colleagues in the break rooms,” Brown said. “This was a direct response to that, to try to stop regulation by any means necessary.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Amazon explained the new policy as a safety concern.

“One part of this is knowing who is in our buildings at any given time, so we can quickly find and account for everyone in the event of an emergency,” a notice to staff said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.