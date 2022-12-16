Amazon Games will publish the new Tomb Raider title for multiple platforms

Amazon games Will post the next day Tomb rider Game developed by crystal dynamicsthe company announce. It will be available for many platforms and promises to be “the largest and most expansive.” Tomb rider game so far.”

Or not announce In the new april Tomb rider The game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and aims to “push the envelope of resolution and deliver high-quality cinematic visuals.” a job / venture An experience fans deserve.” Tomb rider Franchise General Manager Dallas Dickinson.

Here are some more details, via today’s announcement:

Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics today announced that they have reached an agreement whereby Crystal Dynamics will develop a new cross-platform platform. Tomb rider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally. The new, not yet titled Tomb rider The game is a narrative-driven single-player adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story Tomb rider series. Includes all items that have been made Tomb rider One of the most revered franchises in gaming, putting players in control of confident, interdimensional hero Lara Croft in an environment that rewards creative exploration and quest, with mind-bending puzzles to solve, and a variety of enemies to confront and overcome. Crystal Dynamics builds on the power and cutting-edge technology of Unreal Engine 5 to take storytelling to the next level, in its biggest and most expansive way. Tomb rider The game so far. The title is currently in development, and additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Tomb rider is one of the most beloved IPs in the history of entertainment,” said Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games. “Amazon Games is committed to bringing players the highest quality games, from the best developers, across all sorts of different platforms and genres, and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with this developer. and franchise. Our team is very excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary team of Crystal Dynamics to bring the next chapter of the Lara Croft saga to players around the world.”

Crystal Dynamics Studio Head Scott Amos added, “Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following the Embracer acquisition to redefine the publishing relationship. Tomb rider. Change is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we’ve found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values ​​for the Lara Croft universe across a range of possibilities. They are uniquely positioned to rewrite what collaboration in publishing and development is, and we are eager to forge this new path together, starting with building a bigger and better Tomb rider The game yet! “