Amazon Echo & Episode release event 2022: How to get all the details live

Sarah Teo / CNET

The economy may be suffering, with consumer confidence At its lowest point in yearsBut that hasn’t stopped the tech industry getting ready for the holiday shopping season with a flood of new product releases.

In August, Samsung introduced a phone Galaxy Z Fold 4 And the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones. Earlier this month, Apple announced iPhone 14And the iPhone 14 Pro And the Apple Watch Ultra. Chipmaker Nvidia introduced a new series of graphics cards, RTX 4090 priced at $899 and RTX 4080. And the The Google And the Microsoft The events are also expected to be held on October 6 and October 12, respectively.

On Wednesday, Amazon will Hold this year’s big product eventduring which we usually get upgrades for popular devices like echo dot, which usually starts at $50 but regularly sells for $19. There is also Amazon Ring Home Security Company.

But Amazon is also notorious for throwing weird ideas on the wall to see what gets pinned, like adding Alexa intelligence to microwave Or an analog clock. Last year, the company unveiled Amazon Glow for children and Hello Show fitness tracker as shown Ring Alarm Pro Homeland and Aviation Security System Always home cam drone To watch your home when you are away. We also took a look at Astro, Amazon’s ambitious robot assistantwhich is still in limited sales and testing range.

Amazon is planning a lot for the next few months. In addition to this hardware and service event, the company will hold Prime Day II, better known as Prime Early Access on sale, next month. Part of the goal of this event is the crowd Pay attention to the big shopping day. This new sale will be in addition to the regular Amazon Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals before the holidays. Amazon is also expanding its Prime Video service with live events Like NFL Friday Night Football matches.

When

The Amazon event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 28 at 9AM PT / noon EST / 5PM GMT / September 29 at 2AM EST. (Here is a useful time zone converter So you can see when the event is in your area.)

where

The Amazon event will be invite-only to the press and will not be broadcast publicly like some other corporate events. But we’ll cover it all here on CNET with a live blog, plus news stories, analysis, and reviews you can get only from us. So be sure to follow up.