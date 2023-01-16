Amanda Seyfried’s “keep on tearing” dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Amanda It was triggered by a wardrobe malfunction at the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night.

To walk the red carpet, the “The Dropout” star wore an archival Dior gown by Elizabeth Stewart. The design is cut from a single piece of golden lamé chiffon.

Seyfried accessorized the glamorous off-the-shoulder dress with a gold and blue necklace and matching Cartier and Metallic Jewelry earrings. Stuart Weitzman heels. The actress styled her hair in a low ponytail and capped off the look with a gold manicure and bright red lipstick.

Despite the 37-year-old’s appearance, not everything was as it seemed – the dress kept “breaking”.

“Yeah, it’s old. It keeps falling apart. I’m not kidding, it keeps tearing. It’s actually like breaking,” the star He said During a red carpet interview Get to Hollywood.

I went to joke: “I’ll just take off my dress. I’ll take it off, it keeps ripping. It’s okay, it’s good. Literally. It’s good. Honestly, it’s old! It’s beautiful!”

Amanda Seyfried stunned in an archive Dior dress. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The actress won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes on the hit Hulu series – which she accepted by wearing the dress.

However, the wardrobe malfunction seemed to get the best of her – she later donned a trench coat to cover the damage while on stage to accept the award for best limited series.

Earlier in the night, Seyfried said the look made her feel like a million bucks.

“It’s a bust dress, so if I don’t get it, at least I look like it,” she said sarcastic.

Despite the dress issues, fans loved Seyfried’s look and took to Twitter to express their love.

“She looks beautiful in the Dior and Cartier archives,” a fan said chirp.

Well, I’m amazed at how beautiful Amanda Seyfried’s hair looks tonight. Mutual another person.

Amanda Seyfried (far right) accepted the award for best limited series with her co-stars wearing a black trench coat. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Critics’ Choice Association)

Amanda Seyfried looks like a goddess in this high-end Dior design. added else.

“What the heck! That’s crazy! But you look great anyway!” books Twitter user.

This is amazing Not the first time That Seyfried may afford an emergency in fashion.

At the 2021 virtual Golden Globes, the mom-to-be stood out in a ruffle-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress, which was designed by Seyfried. Tell H! Put her in a “sunny, spring and magical” mood.

However, she caused quite a commotion when she said it Discover Her tailored gown hung in New Jersey for 36 hours before being sent to Georgia where the actress was getting checked out, which almost caused the dress to not arrive on time.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @Yahoo Styleka! Follow us Twitter And Instagram.