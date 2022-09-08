Amal Clooney wears an extra-long maxi dress in a yellow sequined dress after the London premiere

Amal Clooney looked gorgeous on Wednesday as she and husband George headed to a Paradise Ticket after party following the film’s premiere in central London.

The couple, who married in 2014, donned more comfortable clothes after stepping out to the red carpet in the early evening, then leaving their luxury hotel holding hands.

Amal, 44, wore an extra-long show in a sequined canary yellow mini dress.

Party time: Amal Clooney looked gorgeous on Wednesday as she and husband George headed to the after-party for Paradise Ticket after the film's premiere in central London.

The dress flaunted a high neck, puffed sleeves and grabbed every inch of her stunning figure.

Her chocolate tresses were styled in Hollywood curls, and she completed the look with a classic red lip and lashes of mascara.

The stunner added height to her frame with a pair of metallic high heels, and stuck to a small gold handbag.

GREAT: Amal casually wore an extra-tall canary yellow sequin mini dress

Lady Leggy: The dress flaunted a high neck, puffed sleeves and grabbed every inch of her stunning figure.

Strut: The stunner added height to her frame with a pair of metallic high heels, and stuck to a small gold handbag

Meanwhile, George, 61, wore a casual polo shirt and jeans, and sported a smart sport jacket.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they left the hotel and made their way to the party at 180 Strand celebrity hotspot.

It comes after they hit the red carpet to celebrate the movie’s release, and Amal slipped into a sequined gown for the occasion.

We’re off: The couple appeared in high spirits as they walked out of the hotel and made their way to the party at 180 Strand celebrity hotspot

Meanwhile, George, who shares five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, put his suit over a crisp white shirt that he wore open at the neck.

Soon, the handsome couple was joined by Julia Roberts, George’s co-star in the movie and his longtime girlfriend.

Friends joked around and liked each other’s stylish outfits before posing for the cameras.

Directed by director Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise is a rom-com about two misbehaving people who rediscover love.

Ticket To Paradise is the first time since 2016’s Money Monster that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared the highest billing.

Prior to that, the duo played a separate couple on Oceans Eleven and Oceans Twelve. The film also stars some of Hollywood’s brightest young stars.

Dapper: Meanwhile, George cut a neat figure in a dark blue three-piece suit

AMAZING: Amal slipped into a sequin-embellished gown and attached to her adorable figure, adorned with sparkling beads.

Enthusiastic viewers of the trailer have already identified Bachelor contestant Romy Boullier in a small talk role as a flight attendant caught up in the feud between Clooney and Roberts when they are allotted seats in the same row on a long flight to their island destination. .

Boullier has been known as one of the “mean girls” vying for the love of Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins and has confirmed that she had a small role in the film.

It comes after Julia, 54, said this week that the A-list movie star helped her out when she was alone in Australia filming the romantic comedy.

We’ve been in a bubble, the longest I’ve been away from my family. “I don’t think I’ve spent that much time on my own since I was 25,” she said. New York times.

Colleagues: Soon joined by handsome couple Julia Roberts (right) George’s co-star and longtime friend

Filming took place between November 2021 and February 2022, according to The New Zealand Herald.

While George’s family was on set, Julia was single, having been married to Danny Modern, 53, of 20 years. Together, they have three children: Hazel and Venus, 17, and Henry, 14.

“We started out on Hamilton Island with all these wild birds, and the house in Julia was below me, Amal, and my kids,” Clooney explained.

‘I’d go out early in the morning and be like, ‘Caa-caa’, and Julia would come out and be like Caa-caa.

Then we bring her a cup of coffee. She was Jojo’s aunt to my children.