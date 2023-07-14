Although this is a step backwards, it is a strong message for those who ignore the destruction of nature

After long and sharp debates, the nature overhaul was passed in the European Parliament on Wednesday By 2030, the EU will undertake restoration activities on 20 percent of its land and sea areas, and by 2050, activities aimed at restoring the original state will cover all degraded ecosystems. Conservationists and researchers cannot fully celebrate the adoption of the law, as the adopted text is softened compared to the original draft, while its critics say the implementation of the law will lead to crop losses and rising food prices.

Almost every year, there is research that shows a dramatic decrease in the number of bird and insect species, the impoverishment of plants and the disappearance of species. According to the text of the draft decree, 81 percent of the EU’s protected habitats (of so-called social importance) are in unfavorable or poor condition, and a third are bee and butterfly species, which are very important for pollination. , are decreasing.

It is clear that humans are behind these changes, with forest management relegating nature conservation to timber production, more and more intensive agriculture, construction affecting large areas, encroachments, resource-intensive industries and climate change as drivers of natural destruction. The poverty of the living world affects climate change, degraded and degraded systems reduce their carbon sequestration capacity, and degradation of natural habitats reduces their ability to adapt to climate change, thereby increasing vulnerability to natural disasters. It’s easy to see that it’s in all our interests to make ecosystem services work better.

The EU has been working towards this until now, the bird protection and habitat protection directives include restoration measures, and Natura 2000 areas to help bring socially important habitats to a more favorable state, but the implementation of the directives has not been effective.

“The recently adopted Regulation imposes very clear requirements on Member States. Nature Conservation Directives only set targets and implementation mechanisms are developed by Member States, the regulation on nature restoration applies directly and uniformly in all EU Member States. It establishes precise deadlines and planning tasks, making nature restoration more effective. makes,” said WWF Hungary’s environmental policy expert Dalma Tedak, who personally believes that it could have become an effective tool if stricter enforcement of previous directives had been increased. . “On the other hand, the law has a strong message for everyone,” he added.

The draft regulation was adopted by the European Parliament with 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions. The loudest critic of the draft is the European People’s Party (EPP), in their opinion that the changes that took place in 70 years cannot be reversed in 25 years – for some reason they communicated that the conditions of 1950 should be reached – but the focus is not their argument, but rather the agricultural and fishing sectors, they assured that it is impossible, And they brought up the idea that Europe’s food security could be at risk, and high food inflation could be expected. Involvement in manufacturing and fishing declines. A number of host organizations took this stance, apart from the EPP, who staged demonstrations in Strasbourg the day before the vote.

Edina Tóth, a member of the European Parliament from Fidesz, took the same position as the EPP. Compliance with the regulation could reduce European food production by up to 30 percent, Doth said. According to the Fidesz representative, it is also wrong that the association did not create a financial fund to compensate farmers. Toth calculated that the implementation of this mandate would cost HUF 50 billion in Hungary alone.

The EPP could not prevent the passing of the decree, but managed to remove from the text the paragraph on the restoration of agricultural lands, which included a special provision for peatland. The latter would have been important from the point of view of carbon dioxide sequestration.

“Despite many amendment proposals, we at WWF believe that the adoption of this mandate is very good, because this way we can achieve some kind of progress. The text passed in the parliament took a step back after a tough group proposal, but it can be said that everyone protected their own interests. Of course, the environmental organizations The question is whether it will be enough to stop the processes leading to the collapse,” said Dalma Tedak.

Members of the European Parliament wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Let’s restore nature” during the EU’s vote on restoring nature at the European Parliament meeting on July 12, 2023 – Photo: Frédéric Florin/AFP

WWF Hungary’s environmental policy expert believes that expected measures in agricultural areas are significantly overstated. “It is not clear what the reports of severe impacts to farmers are based on. Anyone can read it Approved draft of the decreeEmphasis is placed on restoration activities that support production, such as improving soil organic matter content in fields or conserving pollinators in grasslands.”

That From an article by Transtelex It also turned out that the agricultural community was not united on this issue, for example Romanian organizations also supported the law, because if there is no soil, if there is no nature, then there is no agriculture. Long-term thinkers do well to give space to nature.

“It is not even certain that farmers have won by leaving agricultural areas out of regulation, as it is conceivable that they may also lose additional resources. As what happens in specific areas will be determined later based on national recovery plans and guidelines, implementation can be designed in such a way that Hungarian farmers benefit from the decree. This is why now “I say that crop losses cannot be estimated responsibly, at least not talk about specific losses and amounts,” Dalma Tedak said.

To a layman, it is not clear at what point one can say that natural conditions have been restored, but a conservationist can relatively easily determine the type and condition of a habitat based on the characteristic and dominant species.

What is considered a restored area is defined in the statutory definition, which must be interpreted in the context of nature conservation directives. For example, if the area of ​​a wetland is reduced due to drying, restoration can begin by improving water supply. As a result of the restoration intervention, when the size of the natural habitat shows a tendency to increase, its long-term survival will be ensured, its specific structure and functions will not be damaged, or they will be regenerated and improved, and the characteristic of the species will find favorable living conditions in the area and it can be said that the restoration of the habitat will be successful.

According to Tedak, the restoration of agricultural areas was taken from the decree in vain because, due to our own problems with climate change, we are forced to take action without it, which we could have done even with the resources we have provided. Nature Restoration Act. “Increasingly intense rainfall events and increasingly long dry periods coexist. Both events must be played out to prevent groundwater levels from falling. This is not only a nature conservation goal, but also the security of agricultural production depends on it. We need to capture water in the landscape. What used to be wetlands , marshy and beedi areas are also suitable, which despite drainage, are still burdened by water management problems.”

There are still some hurdles before the Nature Restoration Ordinance can be used. First, the area needed by EU member states to achieve restoration targets for each habitat type should be measured, while the European Commission should compare regulation with legislation on food safety.