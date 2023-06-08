Already a quarter of Hungarians are moving closer to the Russians, but even Fidesz and Mi Hasank voters are pro-NATO.

The number of Hungarians who say they want closer cooperation with the Russians has doubled in two years, now standing at 26 percent. Zelenskiy is seen as a negative actor by many – especially voters of the ruling party – but voters on both sides will not leave NATO, and in fact the idea of ​​a military alliance is as good as joining it. The In recent research on policy solutions He examined how Hungarians see the world in 2023. Where is our place in the world? What is the majority opinion on important international issues?

The research focuses on where society imagines Hungary’s future in terms of values. A majority of Hungarians (55 percent) still believe in 2023 that the country traditionally belongs to the West in terms of values, so it should continue to reach out to these partners. And, whether it collapses or not, the Western value system has become even more popular compared to 2021. However, every fifth government party voter disagrees that the country belongs to the West, but the majority of them (46 percent) still envision Hungary’s future in the West.

The poll, conducted between March 27 and April 4, 2023, was produced by Závecz Research. The survey, conducted by personally interviewing 1,000 people, represents the country’s adults by gender, education level and type of immigration. In terms of political affiliation, four categories were used: six-party opposition, Fidesz-KDNP, Mi Hazánk, undecided.

Relatively few think it is in Hungary’s best interest to move closer to Russia and further away from the European Union (26 percent). A relative majority — 45 percent — rejects closer cooperation with the Russians, a trend that hasn’t changed in any direction since the war. However

Compared to 2021, rapprochement with Russia is supported by twice as many people: their share has increased from 13 to 26 percent.

Most of those who support Russian transport are among Fidesz-KDNP voters (35 percent), but there are also a large number of them on the opposition side: a quarter of them support this position, but the majority (60 percent) reject it. It is also interesting that Mi Hazánk’s voters are just as supportive of Russian reconciliation as voters of the six-party opposition: a quarter of them support it, while 51 percent reject it.

Source: Policy Solutions

The government’s approach that one of the most important tasks of Hungarian foreign policy is to protect national sovereignty is somewhat popular among the majority, and the country cooperates with its Western allies. Almost half of government party voters consider protecting sovereignty very important. Among the six-party opposition, a majority (44 percent) of those who believe Hungary should primarily strengthen its ties with its Western allies rank the importance of independence and sovereignty only third.

Source: Policy Solutions

The research also examined which country is important to have good relations with, according to Hungarians. The result is not surprising from the point of view that Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom all have many Hungarian workers. When asked about a specific country, respondents ranked Austria first as the one where good (neighborly) relations were most important, with Austrians closely followed by Germany and Croatians third.

Among government party voters, even those who voted for Mi Hazánk, are more likely to think that rapprochement with Ukraine is necessary.

On the list of 17 countries, Russia, China and Ukraine came last – perhaps not surprisingly, Fidesz voters regard Ukraine’s partnership as least, while opposition parties regard Russia as least.

Source: Policy Solutions

They also explored which country Hungarians consider the greatest source of danger. In this question, voters align themselves with the narrative of their preferred party:

Most Fidesz members see Ukraine as a major threat (46 percent), while voters in the six-party opposition clearly see Russia (64 percent).

Interestingly, the United States ranked second on the list of sources of risk among government supporters. That’s contrary to what research suggests: Many people still identify America with prosperity and freedom, but also more who think the country is expanding aggressively. By the way, Mi Hazánk (71 percent) voters identify America with prosperity, followed by voters of the six-party opposition, and finally Fidesz-KDNP.

In addition to measuring EU support, it is relatively rare to examine the popularity of Hungary’s NATO membership, and Policy Solutions has now examined this as well. According to research, belief has not changed in the last 25 years:

A significant majority of society remains NATO supporters, with 76 percent still supporting Hungary’s membership.

The ratio is very similar even after 24 years of membership For a poll called before entry: Then 85 percent voted to join, and 14 would have left NATO. There is a strong consensus on this issue even among the parties’ voters: there is no party in Hungary that does not have a two-thirds majority of supporters of Hungary’s NATO membership. Impulse’s voters are the most pro-NATO, Mi Hasank the least, but two-thirds of them support the alliance. The Fidesz-KDNP coalition remains popular, with 72 percent.

Source: Policy Solutions

Research shows that Hungarian society prefers to “hide behind the EU”. Financial aid to Ukraine, for example, is one such issue: a substantial majority agrees that Hungary should support Ukraine through the EU, but two-thirds reject direct support.

There is absolute agreement: no arms will be supplied to the Ukrainians either through the Union or directly.

Media consumption habits were also interesting features in these recommendations: TV2 viewers are much less likely to support Ukraine, while regular viewers of RTL, for example, are more likely to support EU aid. Telex.hu readers supported the EU and, to some extent, Hungarian assistance, the research was completed.

Government: Brussels sanctions are bad, Hungarian society: Yes, they are

Hungarians’ sympathy for the Ukrainians has been somewhat eroded by the nearly year-and-a-half war. Based on research data, only 16 percent of people would feel better – it was 25 before – if a Ukrainian settled with their neighbor, 43 percent would feel worse. According to the survey, refugees from the Middle East are still viewed very negatively by the majority.

Source: Policy Solutions

“We must stay out of the war” and “the opposition will drag Hungary into a conflict next door” is a frequently heard phrase from the government. 80 percent of those surveyed agree that the government’s goal is to stay out of the war, while 59 percent fear that Hungary will end up in the fray.

Even voters in the six-party opposition do not question the government’s “pro-peace” approach. An interesting result of the research is that despite majorities in all political groups rejecting the hypothesis

In the Fidesz party, a fifth of respondents agree that the government’s goal is to reunite Subcarpathia with Hungary.

The government’s “accusation” of the opposition being pro-war was unacceptable to voters: a majority – 55 percent – did not think the six-party opposition would send Hungarian soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Four in ten respondents agree with the government’s claim.

Source: Policy Solutions

Lately, the government’s response to all the poor economic indicators is that the country is where it is because of “Brussels sanctions”. 44 percent of those who took part in the research believe that the EU economy is more affected by sanctions than Russia. Only 11 percent think EU sanctions have really hurt Russia.

The majority cannot determine the end of the war or its continuation, but based on research, a large part of Hungarian society does not believe that the Ukrainians have a chance to win the war.

Nearly 40 percent think the war will continue with further land acquisitions by the Russians.

The same number of people think that the front lines will freeze and there will be no change, while only 7 percent think that Ukrainians will still win in the coming year. Half of government party voters think the Russians have a high chance of victory, 38 percent in Mi Hazank think so, and just over 30 percent of those polled in the six-party opposition.

Policy Solutions evaluated the familiarity and popularity of 23 international politicians and other public figures. Most famous people in Hungary: Putin, Donald Trump and Pope Francis. In terms of positive opinion, Pope Francis, who recently visited Hungary, leads the way, and Putin is at the bottom of the list, but Trump also has a particularly bad opinion. The Russian president is rated negatively by 54 percent of Fidesz-KDNP voters, but Mi Hazánk has more people who rate Putin as bad than the six-party opposition.

Source: Policy Solutions

Almost two-thirds of Fidesz members think negatively of Joe Biden, and only 10 percent judge the US president favorably. Volodmir Zelenskij is viewed negatively by the ruling party and Mi Hazánk: A majority of Fidesz-KDNP (74 percent) and Mi Hazánk (78 percent) voters view him negatively, while only 37 percent of supporters of the six-party opposition do. Same way. It is important that even among the opposition parties, the proportion of those who have a positive opinion of Zelensky is not particularly high.

A thorough research of over 100 pages of policy solutions, in addition to these topics, they deal with Hungarians’ global issue map and other issues, Available by clicking here.