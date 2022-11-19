All the Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now

This week was full of early Black Friday deals, and now that we’re just seven days into holiday shopping, we’re going back through all the best sales you might have missed over the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there’s no guarantee better prices won’t pop up later in the season, but if you want to shop early this weekend, these are the best deals you’ll find online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these sellers. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, in this article we share all the Apple products that are currently enjoying all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record low price. This includes significant discounts and the best prices ever on AirPods, HomePod mini, MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Every joint deal below is available to buy now.

For more Black Friday deals, especially including current and upcoming sales from third-party accessory makers, check out our site Roundup on Black Friday.

HomePod and Apple TV

HomePod mini

What’s the deal? Get $20 off HomePod mini

Get $20 off HomePod mini Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? over here

Verizon debuted this week with its first mini discount on the HomePod of the holiday season, offering the smart speaker for $79.99, down from $99.99. All colors are available at this price point, which is one of the best prices of the year and second best overall.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

What’s the deal? Get $79 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K

Get $79 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? over here

The Apple TV 4K discounts continue as we head into Black Friday, and Amazon still has the 32GB model as of 2021 for $99.00, down from the original price of $179.00. This is an absolutely low price for the supplement.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2 (2022)

What’s the deal? Get $51 off the new AirPods Pro 2

Get $51 off the new AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? over here

This deal is now over

Woot just introduced a new all-time low price for Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, at $197.99, down from $249.00. As of now, only Woot has this deal but we expect other retailers to match it soon.

AirPods 2

What’s the deal? Take the $39 AirPods 2

Take the $39 AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

The AirPods 2 remain a solid entry-level option for most users, and at $89.99 on Amazon, they’re cheaper than usual this week.

AirPods Pro (2021)

What’s the deal? Get $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro

Get $90 off the 2021 AirPods Pro Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? over here

As stock dwindled on previous-generation AirPods Pro, it was rare to see deep discounts. This week, however, Verizon has its lowest-ever inventory and price on the 2021 AirPods Pro at $159.99.

IPAD

10.9-inch iPad (2022)

What’s the deal? Get $50 off a new iPad

Get $50 off a new iPad Where can I get it? B&H Pictures

B&H Pictures Where can I find the original deal? over here

B&H Photo remains the only place to get any savings on Apple’s latest iPad, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for $399.00, which is $50 off the original price. As of this writing, two colors are available at this price.

10.2-inch iPad (2021)

What’s the deal? Get $59 off the 2021 iPad

Get $59 off the 2021 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

The previous-generation iPad hit its best price ever at $269.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi models, and it’s available in silver and space gray. If you don’t need the latest model with all the major design changes, this could be a great entry-level holiday gifting option.

iPad mini 6

What’s the deal? Get $99 off the iPad mini 6

Get $99 off the iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? over here

This week’s notable iPad discounts continue with the best price on Apple’s iPad mini 6, available for $399.99 (64GB Wi-Fi) in two colors on Amazon. That’s $99, and you’ll also find the same markdowns on 256GB Wi-Fi modelsAnd the many cellular models like that.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

What’s the deal? Get $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Get $100 off the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

If you want a bigger screen, there’s also a great discount on the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon. It’s priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. This is a new lower price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 to fall under $100 on Amazon.

mac

macbook pro

What’s the deal? Get up to $499 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Get up to $499 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? over here

Massive discounts continue to trickle down to Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup for 2021, with up to $499 off these laptops. Besides the 512GB models mentioned above, you can get 14-inch 1TB model for $1,999.99 and the 16-inch 1TB model for $2,199.99both $499 off and best prices ever.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

What’s the deal? Get up to $199 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air

Get up to $199 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? over here

The company still offers Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by lowering the price by $199 on Black Friday. The 256GB model is only $799.99 now in all three colors.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

What’s the deal? Get $149 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air

Get $149 off the 2022 M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

For the latest MacBook Air models, Amazon has the $149 256GB laptop, priced at $1,049.99. This is an all time low price and available in all 4 colors.

iMac 27-inch (2020)

What’s the deal? Take $599 off the 2020 27-inch iMac

Take $599 off the 2020 27-inch iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Apple’s 27-inch iMac is hard to recommend nowadays because it includes Intel chips instead of Apple’s new silicon. However, if you’re looking for a Mac for basic everyday tasks and don’t need the latest models, there are really big discounts to be found this Black Friday on Amazon.

The 256 GB model – 27 in is $1199.99 down from $1799.00, and 512 GB 27-in It’s $1,699.99 down from $2,299.00.

Apple Watch

Series 8

What’s the deal? Get $50 off Apple Watch Series 8

Get $50 off Apple Watch Series 8 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has a few $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $349.00 41mm GPS models And it goes up to $379.00 for 45mm GPS models. For cellular devices, you’ll find prices starting at $449.00 for Cellular models are 41 mm and increase to $479.00 for 45 mm cellular modelswhich are also $50 off.

SE (2022)

What’s the deal? Get up to $40 off Apple Watch SE

Get up to $40 off Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Similar to the Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE has savings across its lineup on Amazon. Prices start at $229.00 for 40 mm GPS ($20 off) and bring the amount to $239.00 44 mm GPS ($39 off, a new all-time low.) Cellular prices start at $279.00 for 40 mm cellular And raise the amount to 309.00 USD 44 mm cellularboth of which are $20 off.

super

What’s the deal? Get $60 off an Apple Watch Ultra

Get $60 off an Apple Watch Ultra Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? over here

Black Friday deals are finally here for the Apple Watch Ultra, which saw its first big sale this week. You can get several configurations for $739.00, which is $60 off and our new best price ever.

supplements

MagSafe chargers

What’s the deal? Get 25% off Apple MagSafe accessories

Get 25% off Apple MagSafe accessories Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon has been one of the only reliable sources for discounts on Apple’s official MagSafe line of accessories, and that fact remains true as we head into Black Friday.

You can get a MagSafe charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo charger is low $96.74, from $129.00; And the MagSafe Battery Pack has dropped to $74.24From $99.00.

Iphone

For iPhone deals, we track many discounts across major carriers, so in this section, we’ll break things down by carriers rather than products. Just like the previous deals, all of these deals are available to buy now, so you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to shop.

AT&T

AT&T Offer up to $800 off iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a qualified trade-in and purchase with a qualified installment agreement. You’ll get up to $800 in bill credits with a trade value of $130 or higher, and up to $350 in bill credits with a trade value of $35 to $129.

For Apple Watch deals, if you buy an Apple Watch, you get the new Apple Watch SE at no additional cost. Both must be purchased on eligible installment plans and you’ll have to add at least one newline, then you’ll get up to $330 in bill balances for your second qualifying Apple Watch.

Verizon

Verizon He has up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in your old smartphone on select Verizon Unlimited plans. You’ll even get an extra $200 when you switch from another carrier to Verizon.

If you buy an iPhone from Verizon, you can get a bundled deal with the iPad, too. The carrier has iPads for as low as $8 a month when you buy a new line and a 5G iPhone at the same time, and it’s only available online.

A similar combo deal can be seen for the Apple Watch Series 8 as well. If you buy a specific iPhone, you will get: Series 8 for less than $6 per month. If you’re okay with older iPhones, the iPhone 13 is only $5 per month When you purchase a new Verizon line.

Visible

Verizon owned carrier Visible Offers gift cards worth up to $250 when you purchase select devices through your carrier. You also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds when you buy a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile Offers three months of premium wireless service for free with the purchase of any three-month plan. Plus, you can get six months of service for free when you purchase a six-month plan and a new phone through your carrier.

We’re keeping track of all the best Apple-related deals of the season on our site Black Friday tourSo be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most popular discounts you’ll find on Black Friday 2022.