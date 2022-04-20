All the action from Coachella 2022 this weekend – in stunning photos

After two long years, Coachella Finally back in the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with him some of the best artists in modern music. NMEPhotographer Jane Fife was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the biggest and best works of the weekend for some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

Anita and Snoop Dogg

The huge crowd wasn’t the only one eager to catch up Anita At this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg She was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she boarded a Vespa to start her performance.

yard law

Yorkshire’s finest yard law Cuddle them backstage after a thrilling debut performance at Coachella.

Tokyo

LA Producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA set up a pose before the desert crowd danced.

Stromae

Belgian star Stromae He brought in one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic sound with stunning aesthetics.

run gems

Killer Mike and El-P went out on stage in a blast queen‘We are the Champions’ and was immediately launched into a group that proved worthy of the title.

Regrettes

All the gang is here! Regrettes Stop for a summer photo.

doja cat

doja cat It bid for the main position with its innovative and electric main stage set on Sunday.

Pablo Vitar

Sorry Pablo, the secret is already over – you’re an icon.

Orville Beck

Orville Beck He looked resplendent in his gold uniform and trademark mask.

Orville Beck

Here he dazzles the audience with the aforementioned outfit and his most amazing songs.

lambrates

The French No Disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to feeling comfortable in their trailer – using your bandmates as pillows.

Carol J

Not pictured: The ranks of fans who turned into a reggae star Carol JSet with their very own blue wigs, proving that the Colombian singer is on his way to becoming a superstar.

Harry Stiles He made a big impression in the headline on Friday night, with huge jingles, big surprises and some famous dance moves.

an example

The American singles star lived up to his title and set an example of how he broke a big smile for the camera.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion She brought her biggest hits to the main stage at Coachella on Saturday, including “Body,” “Savage (Remix),” “Hot Girl Summer,” and of course, a hot version of “WAP.”

Nathi Belloso

cheeky! Argentinian singer-songwriter and dancer Nathi Peloso grinned and flipped her middle fingers to… NMElens.

Omar Apollo

“She’s about to get hot in this bitch,” Omar Apollo He promised early on the first day of the festival, before delving into his book on R&B Jam.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby Bringing a whole new meaning to the “fiery” performance…

IDLES

IDLES They got into the desert spirit when they kicked off the usually busy summer season of festivals.

Japanese breakfast

Who needs props when you have braids? no Japanese breakfastMichael Zoner!

Japanese breakfast

Later, Gobi Tent dazzled with songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Jubilee” and some exciting thrills.

Phoebe Bridgers The ambiance sucks in her magical Friday night ensemble.

Nikki

You’ll be smiling like Nikki If you’ve nailed your own Coachella ensemble and been part of 88rising’s major stage acquisition of the making of history.

Jimmy XX

Jimmy XX Bring the good times into the final night of the Coachella 2022 weekend with a great DJ set.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen It was one of the first big raffles of the weekend, with the Mojave tent packed screaming and bringing every word back to its pack.

manskin

Legend Benvin – Måneskin gave us his best glowing looks before seducing his first audience at Coachella.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray The drama was brought to the main stage with a set full of emotional crackers and interstellar stories about growing up.

Conan Gray

The Prince of Pop looked positively regal as he took a post-performance shot in the best outfit we’ve seen all weekend.

girl in red

If your future is as bright as girl in redYou are hardly able to lower your shadows either.

Arcade Fire

Surprise! Win Butler and his pals climbed into the Mojave tent on Friday to kick off their Coachella party in epic fashion.

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone She killed her first Coachella performance before

Bibadoobi

Bibadoobi She got the note to match her dress NMEfunny wallpaper.

code orange

Hardcore legends showed us their best in-game faces before storming the California Festival.

billie eilish

“I shouldn’t be making this shit,” the smallest Coachella headline ever billie eilish She announced during her appointment Saturday night. We, and probably everyone present, disagree.

Denzel Carrey

Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his group.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras It gave us a much-needed Sunday shake with its neon design.

Maggie RogersThe Sunday afternoon group was delightful as they shared new and old songs, all as warm and quiet as each other.

Caroline Polacek

Caroline Polacek She made a visit to us as the festival immediately recovered its iconic group on Saturday night.

Swedish House Mafia

DJ gang reunion Swedish House Mafia The first weekend closed in with some huge races and a little help from The Weeknd.

weekend

Abel got the job done – the star treated the Coachella audience with the greatest songs he’s destined to die for. Roll in the second weekend!