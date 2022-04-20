All the action from Coachella 2022 this weekend – in stunning photos

April 20, 2022

Doja Cat

After two long years, Coachella Finally back in the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with him some of the best artists in modern music. NMEPhotographer Jane Fife was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the biggest and best works of the weekend for some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

Anita and Snoop Dogg

Anita and Snoop Dogg Credit: Jane Fife / NME

The huge crowd wasn’t the only one eager to catch up Anita At this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg She was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she boarded a Vespa to start her performance.

yard law

yard law
Yard Code credit: Jenn Five / NME

Yorkshire’s finest yard law Cuddle them backstage after a thrilling debut performance at Coachella.

Tokyo

Tokyo
TOKiMONSTA Credit: Jenn Five / NME

LA Producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA set up a pose before the desert crowd danced.

Stromae

Stromae
Stromae credit: Jenn Five / NME

Belgian star Stromae He brought in one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic sound with stunning aesthetics.

run gems

run gems
Running Gem Balance: Jenn Five / NME

Killer Mike and El-P went out on stage in a blast queen‘We are the Champions’ and was immediately launched into a group that proved worthy of the title.

Regrettes

Regrettes
Regrets credit: Jenn Five / NME

All the gang is here! Regrettes Stop for a summer photo.

doja cat

doja cat
Doja Cat credit: Jenn Five / NME

doja cat It bid for the main position with its innovative and electric main stage set on Sunday.

Pablo Vitar

Pablo Vitar
Pablo Vitar credit: Jane Fife / NME

Sorry Pablo, the secret is already over – you’re an icon.

Orville Beck

Orville Beck
Orville Peck credit: Jenn Five / NME

Orville Beck He looked resplendent in his gold uniform and trademark mask.

Orville Beck

Orville Beck
Orville Peck credit: Jenn Five / NME

Here he dazzles the audience with the aforementioned outfit and his most amazing songs.

lambrates

Limperatris
L’imperatrice credit: Jenn Five / NME

The French No Disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to feeling comfortable in their trailer – using your bandmates as pillows.

Carol J

Carol J
Carol J Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Not pictured: The ranks of fans who turned into a reggae star Carol JSet with their very own blue wigs, proving that the Colombian singer is on his way to becoming a superstar.

Harry Stiles
Harry Styles Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Harry Stiles He made a big impression in the headline on Friday night, with huge jingles, big surprises and some famous dance moves.

an example

an example
Role Model Credit: Jane Fife/NME

The American singles star lived up to his title and set an example of how he broke a big smile for the camera.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Megan Thee Stallion She brought her biggest hits to the main stage at Coachella on Saturday, including “Body,” “Savage (Remix),” “Hot Girl Summer,” and of course, a hot version of “WAP.”

Nathi Belloso

Nathi Belloso
Nathy Peloso Credit: Jane Fife / NME

cheeky! Argentinian singer-songwriter and dancer Nathi Peloso grinned and flipped her middle fingers to… NMElens.

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo credit: Jenn Five / NME

“She’s about to get hot in this bitch,” Omar Apollo He promised early on the first day of the festival, before delving into his book on R&B Jam.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby
Lil Baby credit: Jenn Five / NME

Lil Baby Bringing a whole new meaning to the “fiery” performance…

IDLES

IDLES
IDLES Credit: Jenn Five / NME

IDLES They got into the desert spirit when they kicked off the usually busy summer season of festivals.

Japanese breakfast

Japanese breakfast
Japanese Breakfast Credit: Jenn Five / NME

Who needs props when you have braids? no Japanese breakfastMichael Zoner!

Japanese breakfast

Japanese breakfast
Japanese Breakfast Credit: Jenn Five / NME

Later, Gobi Tent dazzled with songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Jubilee” and some exciting thrills.

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers credit: Jenn Five / NME

Phoebe Bridgers The ambiance sucks in her magical Friday night ensemble.

Nikki

Nikki
NIKI Credit: Jenn Five / NME

You’ll be smiling like Nikki If you’ve nailed your own Coachella ensemble and been part of 88rising’s major stage acquisition of the making of history.

Jimmy XX

Jimmy XX
Jimmy xx Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Jimmy XX Bring the good times into the final night of the Coachella 2022 weekend with a great DJ set.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Carly Rae Jepsen It was one of the first big raffles of the weekend, with the Mojave tent packed screaming and bringing every word back to its pack.

manskin

minxin
Måneskin credit: Jenn Five / NME

Legend Benvin – Måneskin gave us his best glowing looks before seducing his first audience at Coachella.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray
Conan Gray Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Conan Gray The drama was brought to the main stage with a set full of emotional crackers and interstellar stories about growing up.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray
Conan Gray Credit: Jane Fife / NME

The Prince of Pop looked positively regal as he took a post-performance shot in the best outfit we’ve seen all weekend.

girl in red

girl in red
The Girl with Red Credit: Jenn Five / NME

If your future is as bright as girl in redYou are hardly able to lower your shadows either.

Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire Credit: Jenn Five / NME

Surprise! Win Butler and his pals climbed into the Mojave tent on Friday to kick off their Coachella party in epic fashion.

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone Credit: Jane Fife/NME

Holly Humberstone She killed her first Coachella performance before

Bibadoobi

Bibadoobi
Beabadoobee credit: Jenn Five / NME

Bibadoobi She got the note to match her dress NMEfunny wallpaper.

code orange

code orange
Orange Credit Code: Jenn Five / NME

Hardcore legends showed us their best in-game faces before storming the California Festival.

billie eilish

billie eilish
Billie Eilish Credit: Jane Fife / NME

“I shouldn’t be making this shit,” the smallest Coachella headline ever billie eilish She announced during her appointment Saturday night. We, and probably everyone present, disagree.

Denzel Carrey

Denzel Carrey
Denzel Carey Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his group.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras
Kim Petras Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Kim Petras It gave us a much-needed Sunday shake with its neon design.

Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Maggie RogersThe Sunday afternoon group was delightful as they shared new and old songs, all as warm and quiet as each other.

Caroline Polacek

Caroline Polacek
Carolyn Polachek Credit: Jane Fife / NME

Caroline Polacek She made a visit to us as the festival immediately recovered its iconic group on Saturday night.

Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia Credit: Jane Fife / NME

DJ gang reunion Swedish House Mafia The first weekend closed in with some huge races and a little help from The Weeknd.

weekend

weekend
Weekly Credit: Jenn Five / NME

Abel got the job done – the star treated the Coachella audience with the greatest songs he’s destined to die for. Roll in the second weekend!

