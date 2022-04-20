All the action from Coachella 2022 this weekend – in stunning photos

After two long years, Coachella Finally back in the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with him some of the best artists in modern music. NMEPhotographer Jane Fife was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the biggest and best works of the weekend for some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.
Anita and Snoop Dogg
The huge crowd wasn’t the only one eager to catch up Anita At this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg She was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she boarded a Vespa to start her performance.
yard law
Yorkshire’s finest yard law Cuddle them backstage after a thrilling debut performance at Coachella.
Tokyo
LA Producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA set up a pose before the desert crowd danced.
Stromae
Belgian star Stromae He brought in one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic sound with stunning aesthetics.
run gems
Killer Mike and El-P went out on stage in a blast queen‘We are the Champions’ and was immediately launched into a group that proved worthy of the title.
Regrettes
All the gang is here! Regrettes Stop for a summer photo.
doja cat
doja cat It bid for the main position with its innovative and electric main stage set on Sunday.
Pablo Vitar
Sorry Pablo, the secret is already over – you’re an icon.
Orville Beck
Orville Beck He looked resplendent in his gold uniform and trademark mask.
Orville Beck
Here he dazzles the audience with the aforementioned outfit and his most amazing songs.
lambrates
The French No Disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to feeling comfortable in their trailer – using your bandmates as pillows.
Carol J
Not pictured: The ranks of fans who turned into a reggae star Carol JSet with their very own blue wigs, proving that the Colombian singer is on his way to becoming a superstar.
Harry Stiles He made a big impression in the headline on Friday night, with huge jingles, big surprises and some famous dance moves.
an example
The American singles star lived up to his title and set an example of how he broke a big smile for the camera.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion She brought her biggest hits to the main stage at Coachella on Saturday, including “Body,” “Savage (Remix),” “Hot Girl Summer,” and of course, a hot version of “WAP.”
Nathi Belloso
cheeky! Argentinian singer-songwriter and dancer Nathi Peloso grinned and flipped her middle fingers to… NMElens.
Omar Apollo
“She’s about to get hot in this bitch,” Omar Apollo He promised early on the first day of the festival, before delving into his book on R&B Jam.
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Bringing a whole new meaning to the “fiery” performance…
IDLES
IDLES They got into the desert spirit when they kicked off the usually busy summer season of festivals.
Japanese breakfast
Who needs props when you have braids? no Japanese breakfastMichael Zoner!
Japanese breakfast
Later, Gobi Tent dazzled with songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Jubilee” and some exciting thrills.
Phoebe Bridgers The ambiance sucks in her magical Friday night ensemble.
Nikki
You’ll be smiling like Nikki If you’ve nailed your own Coachella ensemble and been part of 88rising’s major stage acquisition of the making of history.
Jimmy XX
Jimmy XX Bring the good times into the final night of the Coachella 2022 weekend with a great DJ set.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen It was one of the first big raffles of the weekend, with the Mojave tent packed screaming and bringing every word back to its pack.
manskin
Legend Benvin – Måneskin gave us his best glowing looks before seducing his first audience at Coachella.
Conan Gray
Conan Gray The drama was brought to the main stage with a set full of emotional crackers and interstellar stories about growing up.
Conan Gray
The Prince of Pop looked positively regal as he took a post-performance shot in the best outfit we’ve seen all weekend.
girl in red
If your future is as bright as girl in redYou are hardly able to lower your shadows either.
Arcade Fire
Surprise! Win Butler and his pals climbed into the Mojave tent on Friday to kick off their Coachella party in epic fashion.
Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone She killed her first Coachella performance before
Bibadoobi
Bibadoobi She got the note to match her dress NMEfunny wallpaper.
code orange
Hardcore legends showed us their best in-game faces before storming the California Festival.
billie eilish
“I shouldn’t be making this shit,” the smallest Coachella headline ever billie eilish She announced during her appointment Saturday night. We, and probably everyone present, disagree.
Denzel Carrey
Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his group.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras It gave us a much-needed Sunday shake with its neon design.
Maggie RogersThe Sunday afternoon group was delightful as they shared new and old songs, all as warm and quiet as each other.
Caroline Polacek
Caroline Polacek She made a visit to us as the festival immediately recovered its iconic group on Saturday night.
Swedish House Mafia
DJ gang reunion Swedish House Mafia The first weekend closed in with some huge races and a little help from The Weeknd.
weekend
Abel got the job done – the star treated the Coachella audience with the greatest songs he’s destined to die for. Roll in the second weekend!
More Stories
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Team Up For The Real-Life Story Of Nike Sneaker Man Sonny Vaccaro – The Hollywood Reporter
Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni, keeps ranting against Kardashian, she should stay out of court hearings
Giancarlo Esposito explained the horrific Premiere scene to children