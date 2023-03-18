All songs from Glendale – Variety Show

GT

Are you ready for it? Finally here is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The 52-date kicks off Friday night in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium with openers Gayle and Paramore. This is Swift’s first tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, as the 2020 Lovers’ Festival was canceled before it even began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Swift has released three studio albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore” in 2020 and “Midnight” in October 2022 — as well as a re-recording of “Fearless” and “Red” (both of which came with bonus tracks) in 2021. .

Swift has promised this run will be “a journey through all the eras of my music,” leading Swifties everywhere to speculate about what it will mean for the tour’s setlist. Will she sing through the hits from each of her 10 albums in chronological order, or mix them up to tell an entirely different story? Only time will tell. Regardless, the Eras Tour is shaping up to be something of her wildest fans’ dreams—those who managed to get tickets, that is.

The overwhelming demand for tickets when they went on sale in November caused Ticketmaster to crash, much to the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of fans. The tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day with 2.4 million tickets, and the Ticketmaster debacle led to a congressional hearing over a lack of competition in the ticket industry. Long story short, those who see Swift perform tonight are in hallowed ground — and the rest will have to put up with it.

Check out the full tracklist for the opening night of the Era Tour below (live update).

Miss Americana and Prince Heartbreak

Cruel summer

the man

You need to calm down

lover

Archer

fearless

you belong with me

love story

Tis the damned season

willow

Marjorie

Champagne problems

carry around

…ready for it?

sensitive

do not blame me

Look what you made me do

fascinated

22

we are never ever getting back together

i knew you were trouble

All Too Well (10-minute version)

invisible chain

my house