All five ‘Indiana Jones’ movies, from ‘Raiders’ to ‘Dial of Destiny’ rated (PHOTOS)

1. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

An unquestionable masterpiece, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” did nearly as many cinematic changes as Spielberg’s “Jaws” and Lucas’ “Star Wars” and established Ford as a major movie star. Dr. Jones is tasked by shadow government officials to track down and stop A Nazi plot to obtain the Ark of the Covenant (which they hope to turn into a weapon).Jones, always skeptical, doesn’t believe in mumbo jumbo but goes along with it anyway.The screenplay, based on a story by Lucas and Philip Kaufman, gives Jones the dashing personality of a modern hero but Also complex inner lives, lives full of regrets and neglected relationships (like Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen.) And Spielberg, clearly relishing the opportunity to create a new iconic hero while also developing a beautiful Jewish revenge myth, has never been better.”Raiders of the Ark The Lost” is not only a high point of the franchise but one of the most impressive, creative action films of all time. (Incredibly, the sequels, of varying qualities, have done nothing to tarnish its power. Nor have a legion of off-brand imitators.) It’s a classic for a reason.