Alison Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach, Calif. — In the same week that Honolulu native Michelle Wie West bid farewell to the women’s game, another Honolulu native, Alicin Corpuz, surged into Pebble Beach to win the U.S. Women’s Open — her first match ever on a legendary tournament — for her first title. in the LPGA.

The 25-year-old Corpuz was the only golfer in the 156-player field to win sub-par rounds on all four days of the tournament. And on Sunday, she collected a dominant final-round 69 to finish at 9-under — three full shots from the field — and take home the $2 million prize, the richest ever for a major LPGA champion.

After producing two bogeys on the front nine and tying the turn at the top with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, Corpuz steadied the ship on the back nine, fending off powerful attacks not only from Hataoka but also from England’s Charlie Hull, who hit the final turn. —a low 66. But once Corpuz birdied the 10th hole to take a one-stroke lead, she didn’t look back, adding birdies on the 14th and 15th to cement the lead.

“Unrealistic,” Corpuz said. “This week felt like a dream come true. It’s been really cool to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few piercings I’ve looked at and I’m like, ‘Here I am at Pebble.'” There aren’t many places better than this. “”

Hilary Lunk in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the US Women’s Open, winning the Monday Triple Threat match.

Corpuz joins Wee West as the only major champion from Hawaii – Wee West won the Women’s Open at Pinehurst #2 in 2014 and played her last major slam this week in Pebble Beach.

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate Corpuz on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.

“You make us all proud – and we look forward to touring Kapolei!” Obama tweeted.

Just like her poised, unwavering demeanor all week, Corpuz’s game was intact the entire time. She rarely gets away from fairways — she hit 43 of 56 for the week — and tied that with 2.77 earned runs on approach, second-best in the field.

Her position was also particularly great on Sunday, as she made four kicks from 10 feet or more, doubling her all-week hits from that range.

“It was always the wrong place for her, but she’s gotten a lot better since college,” Justin Silverstein, her coach at USC, told ESPN on a phone call Sunday. “She took 1.4 shots on the greens during her USC career.”

Corpuz played college golf at USC from 2016-21 and led the Trojans women’s golf team with a 71.57 stroke average. She was named a first-team All-American and went on to represent the United States at the 2021 Curtis Cup. She turned pro in 2021, and although she has yet to win a major or an LPGA Championship, her performance is trending upwards in 2023. She is in her first two majors. The year, Corpuz finished in fifteenth place, tied for fourth. As far as Silverstein was concerned, it was only a matter of time before everything came together.

“She’s a great iron player and attacking ball for generations,” said Silverstein. “This week was a lot of what we saw in college.”

Heading into the week, Silverstein said Pebble Beach provided an ideal golf course and setting for Corpuz. The small greens will increase her accuracy of the ball, while the fairways have been wide enough to where she can live within the bounds if she hits anywhere near her average of 85% fairways this season.

The poa annua grass on the greens was also familiar to Corpuz, who had played on similar grasses growing up and in college. In fact, as Silverstein points out, Corpuz still has a lot of play and practice on her Southern California golf courses that look like Pebble’s.

“It’s no surprise that you excel on this golf course,” Silverstein said of his reflection at the start of the week. “I’m built for the big leagues.”

Corpuz has also worked extensively with Bill Nelson, the mental performance coach for LPGA players. As Silverstein points out, Nelson and Corpuz spent time working on not only visualization, but breathing techniques as well, and even controlling her gait from one take to the next so she remained calm and composed the entire time.

“She has a great demeanor on the golf course, and she has a great way of looking cool,” said Silverstein. “But inside she’s so fiery. She’s tough as s—.”

When Corpuz holed the final hole on Sunday, the score was no longer in question, staying steady and her walk. But after hitting her final lane of the week with another careful drive, she started to walk down the 18th lane to the enthusiastic cheers and trophy that was waiting for her and allowed herself to smile.

Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.