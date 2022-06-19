June 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Alice: Madness Returns has been quietly removed from Steam again

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
Alice: Madness Returns has been quietly removed from Steam again

Alice: Madness Returns has again disappeared from Steam.

Alice’s disappearance will be particularly disappointing to some, as the 2011 game only returned to Steam in February 2022 after a DRM issue had it removed from sale for nearly five years. Now, only a few months later, it’s gone again.


What is the reason for her sudden and unexpected disappearance? It is not entirely clear. Steam doesn’t give up too much; The Alice: Madness Returns page on Steam simply says “At the request of the publisher, Alice: Madness Returns is no longer available for sale on Steam,” a comprehensive statement that covers pretty much anything and everything.

However, American creator McGee himself speculates that it may have something to do with another game made by former Spicy Horse studio, Akaneiro: the “broken” Demon Hunters. But while the Spicy Horse dedicated to Akaneiro has been removed from sale until the issue is fixed, her other titles — including Alice: Madness Returns — have not.

“From what I heard, while I was trying to remove Akaneiro from Steam (it was broken), all other Spicy Horse games were also removed,” McGee tweeted over the weekend. “We’re reaching out to support and trying to fix this issue. Can anyone at @valvesoftware help fix this faster?”

See also  You may see an ad after you finish Wordle today

At the time of writing, Alice remains at the Museum of Islamic Art. As always, we’ll let you know if and when this changes.

McGee was the Creative Director of the 2000 title published by EA American Alice McGee. It gained cult status and was followed by Alice: Madness Returns in 2011. Fans wondered – and I constantly question McGee – About Alice’s third game since then, but the good news is Alice: Official asylum is on the way.

The third installment of McGee’s fantastically grim tragedy was put on Alice in Wonderland in consultation with new Mysterious studio and 3000+ Patreon backers. A complete PDF of the game’s narrative diagram is publicly availablewhich gives you Patreon support and you don’t mind spoilers, of course.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Top 10 best games we played physically at Summer Game Fest, Tribeca

10 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Internet Explorer’s final resting place: as a “global joke” in South Korea

18 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Microsoft confirms new issues with Windows 10 June 2022 updates

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Farewell to the World’s Largest Floating Restaurant

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Cryptocurrency industry braces for fallout after weekend crash

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Amber Heard “Broke” Spotted Shopping at TJ Maxx

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

Incredible new maps of asteroid psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock

1 hour ago Izer