Alibaba’s stock fell this week. Here why.

Alibaba shares have fallen since the company said it would apply for an initial listing in Hong Kong. (Photo by Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

Ali Baba

And the

The Chinese e-commerce giant fell sharply on Friday after a report that billionaire Jack Ma plans to relinquish control of Ant Group.





Ali Baba



(Stock ticker: BABA) He owns about a third of Ant, the fintech hub. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that The ant was looking to distance itself from Ali BabaIt was founded after a long period of regulatory pressure.