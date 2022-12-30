December 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Alia, Ranbir shout royalty as they walk hand in hand at Ambani Bash, enjoy the states | Bollywood

Muhammad 28 mins ago 2 min read

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor went out to a party together for the first time after giving birth to their daughter, Raha, in November. The couple attended the lavish ceremony hosted by Mukesh Ambani on Thursday in Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Also read: Old unseen photo of Ranbir Kapoor deleted from Alia Bhatt during Africa vacation by Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia walked hand in hand as they arrived in Antilia for the star-studded ball. While Ranbir was wearing a black kurta pajama with a checkered jacket, Alia was wearing a sky blue kurta and sharara jacket. She looked stunning as she kept her makeup simple and left her hair open. The couple was later joined by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji were seen together in a car. Follow Favorite

When a videographer shared a video of Ranbir and Alia making their entrance to the party, fans of the two shared their happiness at seeing them together. One fan wrote, “They look so adorable.” Another wrote, “The highlight of the whole #ranbiralia event.” Another commented, “How amazing they are.” They have also been called their “favorite couple” and “the sweet couple” by fans. As stated in the comment, “They are shouting kings.”

A video clip also showed Ranbir, Alia and Ayan standing together and witnessing the grand celebration as they entered the gate. Alia and Ranbir are seen holding hands as they chat while enjoying the rhythms of Dhol. Among others who attended the ceremony were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

See also  Fyre Festival Honcho Billy McFarland Living in Prison Halfway

During the day, Alia was seen with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posting her yoga routine at a yoga studio. On the same day, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also shared the photo from the day Ranbir proposed to Alia in South Africa. She shared a video of her favorite memories of 2022 and included a glimpse of the proposal. Ranbir is seen getting down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand as an emotional Alia appears to hold back her tears.

Alia and Ranbir recently visited Soni Razdan’s house for Christmas dinner. Alia wore a red dress and clicked several pictures with sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Soni Razdan also shared a photo with her two daughters and was excited to see them together at home at the same time.

Popular topics to follow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bill Cosby is considering a comeback tour in 2023 and people aren’t happy

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Mexican lucha libre superstar Dragon Lee signs a deal with WWE

1 day ago Muhammad
2 min read

A woman’s screams of “Death of a Salesman” stopped on Broadway

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Thanks, but they don’t want to listen to Donald Trump anymore

22 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

As China steps away from Zero Covid, what will the economy look like in 2023?

24 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Alia, Ranbir shout royalty as they walk hand in hand at Ambani Bash, enjoy the states | Bollywood

28 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA is considering using SpaceX to rescue astronauts after the Russian space station leak

35 mins ago Izer