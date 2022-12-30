Alia, Ranbir shout royalty as they walk hand in hand at Ambani Bash, enjoy the states | Bollywood

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor went out to a party together for the first time after giving birth to their daughter, Raha, in November. The couple attended the lavish ceremony hosted by Mukesh Ambani on Thursday in Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Also read: Old unseen photo of Ranbir Kapoor deleted from Alia Bhatt during Africa vacation by Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia walked hand in hand as they arrived in Antilia for the star-studded ball. While Ranbir was wearing a black kurta pajama with a checkered jacket, Alia was wearing a sky blue kurta and sharara jacket. She looked stunning as she kept her makeup simple and left her hair open. The couple was later joined by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji were seen together in a car. Follow Favorite

When a videographer shared a video of Ranbir and Alia making their entrance to the party, fans of the two shared their happiness at seeing them together. One fan wrote, “They look so adorable.” Another wrote, “The highlight of the whole #ranbiralia event.” Another commented, “How amazing they are.” They have also been called their “favorite couple” and “the sweet couple” by fans. As stated in the comment, “They are shouting kings.”

A video clip also showed Ranbir, Alia and Ayan standing together and witnessing the grand celebration as they entered the gate. Alia and Ranbir are seen holding hands as they chat while enjoying the rhythms of Dhol. Among others who attended the ceremony were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

During the day, Alia was seen with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posting her yoga routine at a yoga studio. On the same day, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also shared the photo from the day Ranbir proposed to Alia in South Africa. She shared a video of her favorite memories of 2022 and included a glimpse of the proposal. Ranbir is seen getting down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand as an emotional Alia appears to hold back her tears.

Alia and Ranbir recently visited Soni Razdan’s house for Christmas dinner. Alia wore a red dress and clicked several pictures with sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Soni Razdan also shared a photo with her two daughters and was excited to see them together at home at the same time.