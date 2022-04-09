Alia Bhatt’s Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Date, Venue, Expected Guest List and More Details on the Couple’s D-Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been some of the most talked about couples in the industry for years now. The pair have been making waves not only for their first Brahmastra collaboration, but for their sizzling off-screen chemistry. Ranbir and Alia are often seen hanging out in the city, going on vacations and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is sharing love-filled posts for her main man which are a treat for fans. Since Ranbir and Alia are often seen deviating from the couple’s goals, speculation about their wedding has been circulating for a long time.

And now, the wait is set to end as Ranbir and Alia They are all ready to connect the knowledge next week. Their wedding was one of the most talked about events these days and fans are keen to know every detail about Ranbir Alia’s wedding festivities. It is worth noting that there has been endless speculation about when the privileged couple will hold their wedding, their wedding destination, guest lists, honeymoon destinations, wedding list, rituals and so on. So, here is everything you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s wedding:

wedding list

According to a report from Bollywood Life, Neetu Kapoor has flown in private chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Guests will be offered a range of cuisines such as Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, Mughlai and more. There will be a special chat counter in Delhi also with biryani and kebab. More than 25 vegetarian and vegan dishes will also be available.

wedding date

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will start on April 13 with a mehndi function. This will be followed by Haldi/Sangeet on April 14th and Barat on April 15th

wedding venue

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married at Vastu, Barfi’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

wedding time

The couple will tie the knot during the early hours of April 16 between 2am-4am. Pinkvilla has learned that the reasoning behind choosing this date is Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s obsession with the number 8.

bride clothes

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt will be dressing as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi for her wedding festivities.

Neetu Kapoor’s outfit

Pinkvilla has learned that Neetu will dress as Manish Malhotra at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities and that her outfit is also ready.

Bachelor party

Reportedly, Ranbir will be hosting a stag party before his wedding which will be attended by celebrities like Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, the groom’s childhood friends and close friends from the industry. On the other hand, Alia’s girlfriends Anushka Ranjan and Akancha Ranjan are also reported to be planning a bridal stag party which will also be attended by the actress’s childhood friends Razi.

wedding guests

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a star-studded event and will be attended by celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan etc.

Reception Guests

According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a grand reception by the end of April which will be attended by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc. .

Langar in Gurudwara

It is also said that Ranbir and Alia will also perform the Langar at Gurudwara in Mumbai as a wedding ritual. According to media reports, the couple will not be physically present at the Gurudwara. Instead, meals and prayers will be served on the couple’s behalf.

Non-disclosure agreement

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir and Alia have been keeping a tight hold on their wedding and even asked their team to sign a non-disclosure agreement. As per the agreement, I did not allow the team to release any details about the wedding or leak any photos of the couple or the wedding ceremonies.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s manager and head of security and public relations was seen at Ranbir’s residence before talking about the wedding. This has definitely given hints that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding preparations have started and are in full swing.

honeymoon details

According to a report from India Today, Alia and Ranbir may be on their way to Africa for their honeymoon after their wedding. The couple have already visited the place twice before.

