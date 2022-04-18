BOSTON – Head coach Alex Cora said the Boston Red Sox expect to be without several unvaccinated players in an upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

start ejector tanner hook He told The Boston Globe Sunday that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and will not play during the four-game series that begins on Monday, April 25.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires that a person have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — or one dose from Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

“I’m shocked that I won’t be able to make that start,” said Hawk (1-0), who has been strong on two starts this season, including a win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Fenway Park.

2 related

Cora was asked after their 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday if he expected to lose other players.

“Yes,” Cora said. No follow-up question was asked and he ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Hawk, Cora said, “We already knew that, so we’ll plan accordingly.”

Players who have been sidelined due to COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not get significant periodic service time while on the restricted list.

The Oakland Athletics have put wrestler Austin Allen and left-handers AJ Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for their series in Toronto this weekend.

“I think it’s everyone’s personal choice whether they get it or not,” Hawk told The Globe.

Major League Baseball isn’t the only one with this problem with travel to Canada. Philadelphia will be 76ers in the NBA without guard Matisse Thybulle when the Eastern Conference Supplement Series versus the Toronto Raptors heads north for games 3 and 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.