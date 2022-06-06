Alec John Such, founding member of Bon Jovi and guitarist, has passed away

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was an integral part of forming the band,” the letter said.

This was vital to bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band in its nascent days, the statement said.

“Honestly, we found our way to each other through him – he was a childhood friend of Tico and he brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and tears in my eyes. We will miss him very much.”

Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983 and had several hits including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive”.