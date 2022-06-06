Alec John Such, founding member of Bon Jovi and guitarist, has passed away

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was an integral part of forming the band,” the letter said.
This was vital to bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band in its nascent days, the statement said.
“Honestly, we found our way to each other through him – he was a childhood friend of Tico and he brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and tears in my eyes. We will miss him very much.”
Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983 and had several hits including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive”.
These Ways separated from the band in 1994 and were later replaced by guitarist Hugh MacDonald.
The group was reunited when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. At the induction ceremony, he spoke fondly of his time with his bandmates, saying, “(I) love them to death. I always will.”
“When Jon Bon Jovi called me and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I quickly realized how serious he was and he had a vision he wanted to lead us into. And I’m so glad I was a part of that vision.”
CNN has reached out to publicist Jon Bon Jovi for additional information on this topic.
