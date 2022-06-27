Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live | Movie

Alec Baldwin announced that he will be interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live on June 28.

The actor made the announcement on his own Instagram With the note sought to anticipate criticism of this step.

“Let me preface this by saying that I have no interest in anyone’s judgments and sacred publications here,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m an obvious person with my own set of beliefs and I can’t really care about anyone else’s speculation. If you think the experiment should be done by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your problem.”

Baldwin was referring to the HBO series Allen vs. Farrow, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, which explored an allegation of sexual abuse against Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

The film, which was shot with the participation of Dylan, her brother Ronan, and their mother Mia, refocused attention on the case. Allen has always denied this claim. Two lengthy investigations were closed without charges being brought against him.

Allen continues to make films, though the four-picture Amazon deal has been canceled as a result of a backlash to the Farrows’ renewed calls to shun the industry. Allen reached a settlement with Amazon in 2019, after being sued for $68 million.

Baldwin has worked with Allen on Alice (1990), To Rome With Love (2012), and Blue Jasmine (2013). He remained one of the director’s most dedicated defenders, along with Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Larry David, Javier Bardem and Jude Law.

Those who regretted working with him include Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth, and Timothée Chalamet.

Baldwin himself is the subject of multiple lawsuits over the October 2021 fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halina Hutchins on the set of Rust, a new Western film in which he plays the lead actor and producer.