Alec Baldwin has been officially charged with negligent homicide

Criminal proceedings have been officially opened against Alec Baldwin for his death on the set of the western movie Rust-N. writes CNN.

According to Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, both Baldwin and gun control officer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, violated several regulations that must be followed when carrying a firearm. Both have been charged with negligent homicide.

In 2021, Baldwin will shoot his western movie Rust in New Mexico, which the 64-year-old actor also produced. Baldwin was holding a gun when the bullet struck Ukrainian-born cameraman Halina Hutchins. The actor thought the gun was empty, but it actually contained live ammunition. Although Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger, the investigation revealed the gun did not go off on its own.

According to the CNN short story, attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their clients are innocent.

Actor Alec Baldwin leaves his home on January 31, 2023, the day he was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter – Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

“Prison is not necessarily the goal. We want justice for Halyna Hutchins and the people who face responsibility for their actions or inaction,” Carmack-Altwies said earlier.

In the fatal tragedy, the negligence of assistant director Dave Halls was also raised. He previously admitted his responsibility and was given half a year’s probation.