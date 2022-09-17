Albert Pujols scores 698 in his career

Street. Lewis – Continuing to hit home competitions with great meaning – in terms of historical significance and the Cardinals’ chances of getting the best of the seed – Albert Pujols He achieved 698 at home from his Friday career against the Reds.
With the Cardinals behind twice in the sixth inning, Pujols hit a suspended slide from Raynel Espinal a Statcast-projected 427 feet to tie the match at 4. 700 runs. Only three players in AL/NL history have hit 700 home runs – Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth – The Pujols making charge To join them before he retires at the end of this season. The Cardinals have 17 games left 6-5 win At Busch Stadium for Pujols to try to hit at least twice at home.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about everything you can do to help this football club,” Pujols said. “Obviously, when they come in a big situation like this, it’s great. We’re pushing to try to win the division, and that’s what we need.”
Five of the Pujols’ previous six runs either tied the game or gave the Cardinals the lead.
“I love when Homer was then,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol joked. “That was a big swing. He keeps doing it in meaningful situations, and that’s what matters. It would be one thing if he was only chasing.” [700], but takes an incredible approach and then delivers when we need it most. Are you chasing 700? Yes, but he’s chasing a championship more than that.”
The Pujols’ giant shot from Espinal also expanded his AL/NL record to 453 bowlers who ran into them. He came in season two behind Barry Bonds, but left him a few weeks ago and went on to extend the record.
Also, there’s this as it relates to Pujols’ home power this season: The Cardinals are 15-1 in games when they hit Pujols at home. Three times this season he has scored two goals at home, and the Redbirds 3-0 in those games.
“It’s unbelievable, man. Normally with the fans, they wake up when you hit the ball, but they’re already here,” stunning third base star Nolan Arenado, who had a double, one, two RBI and defensive play at night by throwing Kyle Farmer off Cincinnati in the lamina of his knees. “It’s crazy and different. When the fans knew he was gone, they were crazy. It’s really cool to be a part of this. Seriously, it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.”
First star Paul Goldschmidt, who earned a two-stroke and an RBI, added: “I’m enjoying it and thank you to be with him in this moment. It’s something I’ll never be a part of, and it’s something we may never see again. I just try to internalize it and remember it for as long as possible.” “.
Pujols hit the first pitch he saw from Espinal on a home run on Friday. This was the first 89th time the Pujols had walked their home soil. The only stats where he scored more points on home ground were 1-1 (99 hours) and 1-0 (92). Pujols noted that former Cardinal manager Tony La Russa was trying to get him to take more hits in the first court, but said he feels more comfortable with the hits later after seeing a few pitches.
“Tony was one of the guys who was always mad at me for taking a set of first pitches, but I still had a lot of first pitches,” said Pujols, who will be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Saturday’s double against the Reds. Left-wing Mike Minor. “I feel like I’d rather hit two hits. Really, I don’t really change [my mindset]. If it’s not the pitch I’m looking for, I take it. In that in the game, I wasn’t actually looking to swing in the first court, but I did get a good ground to hit it, and I reacted to it.”
Prior to Friday’s game, Pujols played with former Dominican Republic President Lionel Fernandez. Fernandez, who was a guest of the Pujols in the match, threw a ceremonial first pitch. He told Pujols that if he got home on Friday, he might have to cancel his business trip to New York the next day.
Pujols thought he might have had a second home run when he drove a ball into the wall in the seventh inning, but he came just two feet away from being the 699th in his career. He said he feels the energy from baseball fans at Busch Stadium, but also from the 11 million people in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
“I can feel that energy, and when I’m going in there and performing, I’m going to go there to represent God, this organization and also my country,” said Pujols, who hit 62 Homer of the Astros, 59 opponents, the Cubs, 54 against the Buccaneers and 49 against the Reds. “I want to make my country proud every day I step into this field.”
