Albert Pujols scores 698 in his career

“Tony was one of the guys who was always mad at me for taking a set of first pitches, but I still had a lot of first pitches,” said Pujols, who will be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Saturday’s double against the Reds. Left-wing Mike Minor. “I feel like I’d rather hit two hits. Really, I don’t really change [my mindset]. If it’s not the pitch I’m looking for, I take it. In that in the game, I wasn’t actually looking to swing in the first court, but I did get a good ground to hit it, and I reacted to it.”