May 28, 2023

Alan Wake 2 showcases the capabilities of the Northlight Engine

Remedy has released the first official 4K screenshots for Alan Wake 2, which show off the capabilities of the Northlight Engine. Alan Wake 2 was one of the most impressive games in terms of graphics shown at PlayStation Showcase 2023, and these screenshots look absolutely stunning.

Now I’m pretty sure these aren’t gunshots. After all, this is what we can expect from Remedy, especially after CONTROL. So yeah, I think these screenshots show what the actual game will look like.

In Alan Wake 2, players will continue the writer’s story and experience Remedy’s first foray into survival horror. In addition, Remedy has already confirmed that the game will, once again, be using a third-person perspective.

Alan Wake II will be released on PC via the Epic Games Store on October 17th.

Alan Wake 2
