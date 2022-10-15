Alabama vs. Tennessee, Oklahoma vs. University of California and more

We’ve hit week seven of the college football season, and it’s the most downloaded collection of games we’ve seen so far.

Saturday features six ranked-for-ranked matches, including three massive matches where both teams are undefeated. Things start in the afternoon with a Big Ten match between Michigan and Penn State before a massive SEC showdown between Tennessee and Alabama and a massive Big 12 match between Oklahoma State and TCU. All of this lends itself to a delicious Pac-12 showdown at night between USC and Utah.

We’re past the mid-season mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We can look back on this weekend as a turning point in the season for many teams.

(Note: All times are ET, odds are from BetMGM)

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: CBS | Font: Alabama -7.5 | Total: 65.5

All eyes will be on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Heisman winner who missed last week’s win at Texas A&M with a shoulder injury. Crimson Tide took the win despite a shaky offensive performance, so Alabama will likely need Young if they want to leave Knoxville with a win. This is the biggest Tennessee game in a long time. Not only did Tennessee lose 15 games in a row against Alabama, but a win here would put the Foals in the midst of the college football race. To get to this point, Tennessee used a powerful attack led by great quarterback Hendon Hooker. Can the Vols finally end the losing streak?

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: TCU -4 | Total: 68.5

Oklahoma State and TCU are the only ones unbeaten in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma State was expected to compete for the conference title after it played in the title match last year. The Cowboys are scoring a lot of points this year, but the defense is nowhere near as strong as it was last fall and will have another big challenge on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs, led by first-year coach Sonny Dykes, got better and better as the weeks progressed, especially in terms of attack. He’s a big reason why the TCU won 5-0 by defeating Oklahoma and the Kansas seed team.

The story continues

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: Clemson -3.5 | Total: 51

Is this trip to Florida the toughest test of the season so far for Clemson? The odds makers certainly think so. Clemson is just a 3.5 favorite on the road at FSU. This is the smallest point of the year for the Tigers, who could face a serious challenge from the FSU team coming out on a losing streak. The Seminoles started the year 4-0 and returned to the top 25 before losing 31-21 at home to Wake Forest and then edging out 17-3 in last week’s 19-17 road loss to North Carolina State. Can FSU recover against a better Clemson team?

Time: 8 pm | TV: Fox | Font: Utah -3.5 | Total: 65

USC’s Lincoln Riley train continues to roll. The Trojans are now 6-0 with a 4-0 mark in the Pac-12 game so far in Riley’s first season running the program. But this week’s road trip to Salt Lake City may present the toughest challenge yet for the Trojans. Utah loses to the University of California last week. This makes this a big game for Utes if they want to get back into the Pac-12 title race. Utah hasn’t been as brawler-styled as usual, but this team still has a lot of talent. That includes Cam Rising, one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country.