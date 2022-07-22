Alabama soccer recruiting: Four-star OT Olaus Alinen commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia State Ohio

247 Sports



Alabama continued its successful recruiting for the 2023 class, entering a four-star offensive line Ulaus Elenin He announced his commitment to Crimson Tide live Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Alinen selected Alabama and coach Nick Saban on a final list that included MiamiAnd the GeorgiaAnd the Oregon And the Ohio State. A 6-foot-6, 315-pound student from Loomis Chaffee School is the 118th overall probability and the 17th Offensive interference in the Top247 rankings, as well as being the #1 recruit in Connecticut.

Allenn’s father, Klaus Allenen, also has football experience, having attended several NFL camps and played in the NFL in Europe. Alinen moved to the United States from Finland before his junior season.

Described by National Sports Recruitment Analyst Brian Dohn as “strong with an initial punch,” Allenin is known to play hard while still tackling the blocks. At the moment, Alinen has mid-round NFL draft potential but could improve his inventory during his college career. Here is his exploratory report:

Difficult for defenders to disengage. The hips sink and loosen well when the defender is engaged. Matches hand position and is quick to put indoors on defenders. Shows foot speed and is technically sound with steps on the pull. He has body control to prevent him from level two in space. Quick-scraping and access to midfielders. Solid in passing due to his length and ability to move horizontally but must work on the kick pitch. Able to reflex but sometimes arrives rather than impatient at the base. He must make sure that he keeps the volume in check. A multi-year start to a higher-level college program.

Alabama continues to recruit roster, with Allenin becoming the 14th addition to the 2023 class. His Team Tide commitment sits in the top ten of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.