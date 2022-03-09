Al Pacino looks back at his amazing role in The Godfather

you remember Marlon’s funeral scene-When did they put it? The evening was over, the sun was setting. So, naturally, I’m glad I’m going home and have some drinks. I was on my way to the wagon, saying, Well, you were good today. I had no streaks, no commitments, that was fine. Every day without streaks is a good day. So I’m going back to my wagon. And there, sitting on a tombstone, Francis Ford Coppola, weeping like a child. profuse crying And I went up to him and said, Francis, what’s the matter? what happened? He says, “They won’t give me another shot.” Meaning they wouldn’t let him shoot another setup. And I thought: Well. I think I’m in a good movie here. Because he had that kind of passion and there he is.

Have you recently re-watched the movie?

No, you probably saw that two or three years ago. It’s the kind of movie that when you start watching it, you keep watching it.

Do you feel shy about watching your movies?

no. I enjoy watching the movies I’ve been in. Sometimes I show it. I say, “Hey, come this way! Here it is! Hey, that’s me, yeah! Check this out!” Well, I don’t go that far. But if you could. I think “The Godfather” plays no matter what. But you’d be surprised when you realize how many people have never seen it.

Do you meet people who are familiar with the “Godfather” as a cultural phenomenon but haven’t actually seen it?

They have heard about it. You get that. “Oh, I heard—were you in it? That was a movie, wasn’t it?” Yes. And by the way, Citizen Kane was – I was too. Why not? They do not know.

Is there anything about your performance that you wish you could change now?

Perhaps you are spared. It’s as if I once lost my wallet in my early twenties. I had had number Money, but what I had, was in my wallet and I lost it. I said, Al, you should simply forget about this. Get it out of your mind, okay? You know what will happen to you if you keep thinking about it. So, what I do is, I don’t even think about it.