Akon tells the haters to catch Kanye over the gap containers, he’s helping the homeless



Play video content



TMZ.com

Icon jumps to Kanye WestA big defense, by telling all the critics they’re hypocrites because they criticized Yi for what they say is contempt for the homeless… but they don’t do anything about it themselves.

Akon says Kanye owes no apology for the containers at Gap stores displaying his fashion. You know, yi dragged by people who think containers are trash bags and mock the homeless when customers have to rummage inside the bags to get the perfect hoodie.

The truth is…they’re not garbage bags…they’re containers and it’s a one-of-a-kind presentation that actually attracts customers to Gap stores…something that’s done with lower and lower frequency These days.

Akon says Kanye has no reason to apologize or explain himself… He’s just a guy who just happens to be really creative, and owes no explanation to anyone.



Play video content



Fox News

Kanye made this point for Fox Friday… He doesn’t explain or make any mistakes.



Play video content



Fox