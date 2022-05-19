Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears designer Desi on the red carpet not Sabyasachi

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet (Image source: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, and this appearance was almost the same as her debut. Ashe, the Cannes red carpet veteran, showed up wearing an architectural pleated gown in designer Gaurav Gupta’s signature style. The dress, in pale pink and silver striped, features an off-the-shoulder design element and shaped a sort of giant halo behind Aishwarya’s head. As far as dramatic gowns go, this dress is fairly high-octane. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending the movie screening Armageddon TimeAccessorize the extreme look with minimal jewelry, soft makeup, and simple hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet in Cannes (Image Source: AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been pulling bunnies out of her hats, in a fashionable way—all of her looks so far at Cannes this year have not only been a hit, but she’s also been out of her comfort zone from her Elie Saab and mermaid silhouette. We can also say that it is refreshing to see an Indian designer who is not Sabyasachi on the red carpet in Cannes.

Aishwarya’s first red carpet look was a black Dolce and Gabbana gown with 3D flowers. The supergroup left the internet divided.

Aishwarya’s first outfit at this year’s Cannes Film Festival was also polarizing – a fuchsia Valentino jumpsuit with matching platform shoes. He has received very little love on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for 20 years, mostly as an ambassador for L’Oreal cosmetics. Like previous years, she was accompanied by her daughter Aradia as well as her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The Indian band in Cannes this year is pretty big – apart from Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone is there as a jury member and also attended Armageddon Time Screening. Actresses Pooja Hegde and Tamana Bhatia are also present in Cannes as Hina Khan, Heli Shah, Ar Rahman, R Madhavan and other stars.