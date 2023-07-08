Airstrikes kill many in Sudan

So far, at least 22 people are known to have died in Sudanese airstrikes, and they can no longer be helped.

The rival commanders still couldn’t come to an agreement, which cost more and more human lives. Most recently, bombs hit a residential area, while at least 17 people, including 5 children, died in a similar attack in Khartoum last month.

The RSF blamed the army for what happened in Omdurman after what residents said was fighting between warring parties in the neighborhood. According to reports, the army tried to cut off a vital supply line for the paramilitary forces there.

The France24 He writes that a military spokesman has yet to comment on the situation. According to two local residents, it is difficult to determine which side is responsible for the attack as military aircraft have also targeted RSF troops in the area several times.

The conflict erupted in mid-April, and fighting has continued since then, leaving many dead, including civilians, in recent months. In the past month, officials say more than 3,000 people have been killed and more than 6,000 injured in the clashes.

More than 2.9 million people have already fled their homes to flee within Sudan’s borders or to safer areas in neighboring countries, according to UN figures.