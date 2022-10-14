AirPods 2 are still only $90 after Prime Day

Prime Day may have come and gone, but Amazon keeps one of the best ones AirPods deals in the place. The Apple AirPods 2 cost just $90 on Amazon right now, which is a staggering $69 savings, where in-ear headphones typically cost $159. Whether you are just looking for a new set of headphones or something to compete with Best wireless headphonesthis is one of the best headphone deals Available. Prime Day pricing isn’t likely to last, so click Amazon now to claim your discount on AirPods 2.

Apple has long been known for creating high-quality technology products that are both aesthetically pleasing to the eye and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true for Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being removed a few years from its original release, is still a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like the most recent iteration, the Apple AirPods 3Whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with podcasts, AirPods 2 produce high-quality sound with a wide range. It has an H1 chip that provides a stable wireless connection, and produces high-quality sound that is much better than many other wireless headphones.

In addition to the great sound quality, the Apple AirPods 2 fit well into the Apple ecosystem. It is easy to use and interact with. Once you plug it into your device, all you have to do is take them out of the charging case and put them in your ears, and they are instantly connected. They pause playback when you take them out of your ears, and you can even share music between two sets of AirPods. Battery life is as good as it gets, with AirPods 2 providing up to five hours of listening on a single charge and more than 24 hours with the included charging case. There are now quite a few AirPods models to choose from, and if you’re not sure which one is the best for you, we’ve got you covered in discovering Which AirPods You Should Buy.

The Apple AirPods 2 are an impressive Prime Day relic on a product that doesn’t often see big discounts, priced at just $90 on Amazon right now. This is a $69 savings from its usual $159 price, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

