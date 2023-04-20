April 20, 2023

Airbus unveils a futuristic space station concept (photos)

Izer 9 mins ago 2 min read

European airline giant Airbus has unveiled a new space habitat concept that will be more spacious and comfortable than existing space stations.

Called the Loop, the multipurpose orbital module features three customizable surfaces connected via a tunnel surrounded by an integrated greenhouse. Airbus said the orbital habitat is designed for a crew of four but can be modified to accommodate up to eight astronauts. in the current situation (Opens in a new tab).

